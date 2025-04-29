Singaporean Fined RM817 For Bringing Dyson Vacuum Cleaner Into Malaysia

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A Singaporean recently shared an experience of being taxed for bringing a Dyson vacuum cleaner into Malaysia.

The incident occurred while driving from Singapore into Malaysia.

He hadn’t brought any luggage or packages, only a newly purchased Dyson cordless vacuum cleaner tucked away in the backpack, thinking it wouldn’t draw attention.

However, the Singaporean, who was travelling in a group, was stopped for inspection by Malaysian customs officials.

Accordingly, a male officer who conducted the inspection was relatively friendly and directly informed them that the vacuum cleaner would be subject to tax, amounting to RM817.28.

Surprised by the amount, they cautiously asked if the price seemed a bit high.

A photo of the vacuum cleaner. It appears to be a V15 Detect, one of Dyson’s premium cordless vacuum models, known for its laser dust detection technology and advanced filtration system. (Pix: Reddot)

Green Channel, Red Flag

The officer explained that since they had used the “Green Channel” for entry, indicating no goods to declare, this was considered intentional concealment of undeclared items.

According to Malaysian customs regulations, such cases require payment of the item’s original price plus a 20% penalty and 10% tax, totalling approximately 30% in fees.

He attempted to negotiate, but the male officer called over a female colleague.

The female officer immediately took a firm stance, stating this was already the minimum charge.

She warned that refusing to pay could result in a direct fine of up to RM5,000, and the case could be investigated for attempted concealment of undeclared goods.

The female officer emphasised that “Rules are rules.”

A Malaysian customs duty receipt showing the payable amount of RM817.28. (Pix: FoodieSG)

The Price of Skipping Customs Declaration

At this point, he didn’t dare argue further and quietly asked where to make the payment.

While feeling somewhat frustrated, he acknowledged their mistake in not declaring the item.

He and his group considered it a “learning experience” and reminded themselves and others to be mindful of entry regulations in the future.

They also wondered if the fees would have been lower had they declared the item honestly from the start.

After the story went public, many shared similar experiences.

What are your thoughts on this situation?

READ MORE: Dyson’s Game-Changing Supersonic Nural Hair Dryer

Adapted from an article by FoodieSG

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.