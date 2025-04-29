Delivery Guy Loses RM150,000 In Elaborate Romance Scam

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A 38-year-old delivery driver lost RM150,000 in just 70 days after falling victim to what is dubbed the “pig butchering” scam – a brutal blend of romance fraud and investment manipulation.

The victim, who remains anonymous, was particularly vulnerable after his father’s death left him shouldering family responsibilities.

Never having dated before due to his introverted nature and demanding work schedule, he found himself drawn into an online relationship in January with someone who claimed to be a caring and understanding woman.

I had no experience with investing or gambling. When I tested the waters with RM200 and quickly made RM1,300, I let my guard down completely.

A screenshot of the man’s sharing as posted on Chinese information portal Xuan’s Facebook page, which garnered over 665 comments and 1,200 shares, highlighting the widespread public interest in his story.

Anatomy of a Modern Romance Scam: Love, Lies, and Empty Promises

The scammers’ playbook was methodical: First came love bombing through daily messages and emotional support.

Then came the trap – an invitation to an exclusive Telegram group promising “guaranteed returns” through what they called “backend data trading.”

The scammer, posing as his girlfriend, even introduced him to her “uncle” who ran the operation.

The turning point came during a fake “anniversary promotion” where he invested RM88,888, lured by promises of bonuses and a Phuket vacation package.

He even covered an additional RM10,000 for his “girlfriend.” But when he tried to withdraw, the scammers demanded an 18% “tax” payment, threatening penalties for delays.

Desperate to recover his money, he maxed out credit cards, borrowed from friends, and turned to loan sharks.

By the time he realised it was a scam, he had lost:

RM70,000 in personal savings

RM30,000 from his late father’s pension fund

RM12,000 in credit card debt

RM30,700 borrowed from family and friends

RM5,200 in various “processing fees”

Debt, Deception, and Damaged Trust: A Scam’s Lasting Impact

Police have classified this as an online gambling fraud case, with slim chances of recovery.

The victim, now drowning in debt, hasn’t told his family the truth, using home renovation as a cover story for his borrowed money.

The case highlights a growing trend of sophisticated scams targeting lonely, hardworking individuals across Malaysia.

Local authorities warn that these “pig butchering” schemes – named for the way scammers “fatten up” their victims before going in for the kill – have become increasingly common, especially on dating apps and social media platforms.

For victims seeking help, the Credit Counselling and Debt Management Agency (AKPK) offers free debt restructuring services.

But as this case shows, the psychological damage often runs deeper than the financial losses.

I don’t know if I can get back on my feet. It’s not just the money – my trust in people is completely shattered.

Adapted from an article by Xuan.

