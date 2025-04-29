Carlsberg’s Million-Ringgit Investment In Malaysia’s Rising Stars

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

333 Malaysian students just got the news of their lives.

Carlsberg Malaysia dropped a million-ringgit thunderbolt of hope, transforming “maybe someday” dreams into “starting now” realities.

This isn’t your typical corporate handout – it’s a masterclass in empowerment that’s turning classroom warriors into tomorrow’s leaders.

Meet Caleb Sawing Thomas, a culinary student from Kuching, whose kitchen prowess has just been supercharged.

“This support from Carlsberg Malaysia and Huazong is truly life-changing,” he says.

His mission? Master the culinary arts and cook up positive change in his community.

Hustle Seen, Dreams Backed: The Nationwide Roll Call

Rolling through Malaysia’s diverse landscape, the initiative hits differently.

73 future gamechangers from KL and Selangor, 27 from Penang’s pearl shores, 24 from Sarawak’s mighty heartland – each number represents dreams taking flight.

This isn’t random generosity; it’s precision-guided empowerment spanning every Malaysian state.

Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (UNIMAS) student Kirtina Muniandy breaks it down real: “Receiving this education fund is a form of affirmation and encouragement.”

Her words echo through lecture halls and study rooms where thousands of students push through late-night study sessions, wondering if anyone notices their hustle.

Well, someone did.

UNIMAS student Kirtina Muniandy. (Pix: Carlsberg Malaysia)

No Strings Attached: Turning Dreams into Degrees

Pearl Lai, rocking the Corporate Affairs & Sustainability Director chair at Carlsberg, keeps it straight: “Education continues to be a gateway to brighter, more equitable future.”

The company made a power move in 2021, transforming what were once interest-free loans into scholarships.

No catches, no fine print – just pure runway for talent to take off.

Over at Polytechnic Kuching, Sarawak, Angeline Tan’s story also hits differently.

“Seeing my mother’s sacrifices has always driven me,” she shares, her dream of becoming an accountant now backed by more than just hope.

It reminds me that opportunities are real if we keep striving.

Pure truth from the trenches of transformation.

Building Bridges, Breaking Barriers: A 25-Year Legacy of Educational Empowerment

Since ’98, this Carlsberg-Huazong partnership has been the silent force behind nearly 1,500 success stories.

For B40 and M40 households, where higher education often feels like a luxury, this RM3 million initiative, which has been supporting 999 students since 2021, isn’t just opening doors – it’s building bridges to possibilities that once seemed out of reach.

Tan Sri Datuk Seri Panglima (Dr) Goh Tuan Chuan, Huazong’s President, drops the mic with this truth bomb.

Education is a powerful tool for societal transformation.

And that’s exactly what’s happening here – one scholarship, one student, one success story at a time.

(First row, fourth from left), Dato’ Lim Kah Chuan, Deputy President; Huazong; Pearl Lai, Corporate Affairs & Sustainability Director, Carlsberg Malaysia; Tan Sri Datuk Seri Panglima (Dr) Goh Tuan Chuan, President, Huazong at the scholarship presentation. (Pix: Carlsberg Malaysia)

