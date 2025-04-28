Woman Killed When Car Crashes Into Coffee Shop During Breakfast

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A tragic incident occurred when a driver in her late 50s accidentally pressed the accelerator instead of the brake, causing her car to crash into a coffee shop, resulting in the death of a woman and injuries to four others, including vendors and customers.

The incident happened around 9:30 AM at a coffee shop in Sungai Petani, Kedah.

The victim, Han Chin Ting, 55, a sales promoter, was having her breakfast at the coffee shop when she was fatally struck by the car that suddenly crashed into the premises.

Eyewitnesses reported that the female driver appeared to have mistakenly stepped on the accelerator at a three-way intersection, sending the car directly into the coffee shop.

After the crash, the driver attempted to reverse but was unable to move due to debris.

The driver, who only exited the vehicle after being urged by bystanders, was pale and visibly shaken, and was later taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The customer who was struck head-on collapsed and was pronounced dead by medical personnel upon arrival.

Eyewitness Account: ‘It Could Have Been Much Worse’

The coffee shop owner later told Bakar Arang state assemblyman Adam Loh Wei Chai that he was washing cups near the entrance when he witnessed the car plowing into the shop and hitting the female customer.

He noted that the market’s vendors and customers are predominantly Chinese, and weekends are usually extremely crowded.

Being a Monday, there were fewer customers who were sitting spread apart, otherwise the consequences could have been much worse.

The victim’s body has been sent to Sultan Abdul Halim Hospital’s morgue for autopsy.

After Plice arrived to investigate, the vehicle was towed to the police station while the shop owner was also called to give a statement.

Police Probe Continues as Family Faces Heartbreaking Dilemma

Friends and family of the deceased revealed that Han was a filial daughter who would drive her mother to a nursing home every morning before having breakfast at this coffee shop and then heading to work.

The unmarried victim lived with her mother near the incident site.

Only her sister in Penang has been informed of the news while her mother hasn’t been told yet, fearing she couldn’t handle the shock.

While there were initial reports suggesting the driver may have suffered a heart attack, police have not yet released official information about the case.

Parts of this story have been sourced from Sin Chew.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.