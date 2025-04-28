RM5,000 Gone: House Hunter Claims Airbnb Unit Was Passed Off As Long-Term Rental

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A house seeker allegedly lost RM5,000 in what was described as a rental scam.

The incident, shared on Facebook, claims to expose a scheme where individuals allegedly pose as property agents to collect deposits for units that turn out to be Airbnbs.

The alleged victim found the listing on a reputable property website and met with someone who presented herself as a real estate agent.

According to the account, the victim received what appeared to be legitimate documentation, two sets of keys, and access cards, and even checked what seemed to be a valid bank account before transferring the RM5,000.

MODUS OPERANDI: Breaking Down the Alleged Rental Deception

The victim later claimed to have discovered that the unit was an Airbnb property, which had been rented temporarily by the supposed scammer.

What makes this story particularly noteworthy are the multiple similar accounts that have emerged on social media.

User @Schael_ on Threads shares their near-miss experience: “The place looked like a hotel – fresh sheets, rolled-up towels, AC running, even Wi-Fi.”

Her suspicions were raised by the hotel-style amenities and an unusually low asking price of RM1,800 for a unit typically worth RM2,500.

The alleged scheme typically involves:

Official-looking documentation and access keys

Listings on legitimate property platforms

Units that appear fully furnished and ready to move in

Prices are notably below the market rate

Pressure tactics pushing for quick deposits

RENTER BEWARE: How to Avoid Falling Victim

While these allegations are still unverified and represent one side of the story, they serve as a reminder of the importance of due diligence in rental transactions.

Real estate experts suggest verifying an agent’s credentials through official channels and being cautious of deals that seem too good to be true.

For those currently house hunting, it’s worth noting that legitimate property agents operate within established legal frameworks and professional guidelines.

Anyone who encounters suspicious rental activities is encouraged to report their concerns to the relevant authorities for a proper investigation.

Remember: These are alleged incidents reported on social media, and each case needs to be investigated properly to establish the full facts.

The story serves as a cautionary tale about the importance of thorough verification in rental transactions, especially when deals seem too good to be true.

READ MORE: 300 Rejections: Malaysian Indian Woman’s Struggle With Housing Discrimination

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.