KL Restaurant Under Fire: RM28 For Simple Rice Set With Vegetables And Siew Yuk

A man claims that when dining at a restaurant in Segambut, Kuala Lumpur, he was charged RM28 for just one dish, siew yuk (roasted pork), and herbal tea, which led him to label the establishment a “black shop” – a Chinese term used to describe establishments that overcharge.

Mark Chan shared his experience on Facebook, posting photos of his ordered items along with a screenshot of his Touch ‘n Go e-wallet payment.

I came across a black shop in KL Segambut’s small industrial park. They charged me RM28 for just one vegetable dish, char siew, and herbal tea. Everyone, please be careful in this place.

The portion size appears relatively standard, making the RM28 price point notably high for such a basic meal, especially in a local industrial area setting.

Public Urges Official Complaint

Following his post, the online community advised him to file a complaint with the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) regarding the potentially exploitative pricing.

While Chan initially hesitated, thinking he lacked evidence after consuming the meal, others assured him that his e-wallet payment screenshot and food photos would be sufficient documentation for a complaint.

Some commenters questioned whether he might have misheard the price as RM28 instead of RM18, but Chan confirmed he had verified the price three times with the owner.

However, the consensus among the public was that even RM18 would be overpriced for such a basic meal.

The online community responded by sharing recommendations for other nearby eateries that offer better value, larger portions, and more reasonable prices.

Some lightened the mood with humorous comments, joking that perhaps the restaurant was using premium Spanish Iberico pork, sarcastically suggesting the pigs were treated like Japanese Wagyu cattle – “raised in air-conditioned comfort, serenaded with music, and fed gourmet abalone.”

