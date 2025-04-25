[Watch] Trespassing Kids Force Kitten Between Gate Gap To Be Killed By Resident’s Dogs

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a horrifying incident documented on social media by homeowner Chow Ling Ling, three minors orchestrated a calculated act of animal cruelty that has left a community reeling and experts concerned about escalating behavioural patterns.

The incident, which occurred at Chow’s residence, involved three children who trespassed and deliberately placed a helpless kitten in a narrow gap of her gate, creating a deadly trap where her dog would inevitably discover the trapped animal.

The result was fatal for the kitten, exactly as the children had apparently planned.

“These 3 kids climbed into my house (area) without permission and put the poor kitten in the small gap of my door and let my dog bite it to death,” Chow reported in her trilingual post that has since gone viral across social media platforms.

Public Reaction And Expert Concerns

The incident has led to an intense discussion about youth behaviour and mental health.

June Jiha, citing documentary knowledge, raised alarming parallels: “These are early warning signs. I’ve watched many documentaries about psychopaths, and this is how it often begins for serial killers/psychopaths.”

Eldener Tan, another commenter familiar with criminal behavior patterns, noted: “I’ve watched many crime documentaries – killers often start by torturing and watching small animals die. They continue because nobody stops them or gets them counseling.”

Many have urged for immediate intervention through proper channels:

Reports to the police, despite the perpetrators being minors

Involvement of the Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animal (SPCA)

Mental health evaluations for the children involved

“Even though they’re children, if they deliberately tortured this kitten to death, legal action should be taken,” stated one commenter, echoing the sentiments of many others.

Parental Responsbility And Modern Influences

The incident has also sparked discussion about parental oversight in the digital age.

One commenter pointed to possible modern influences.

Parents need to monitor what their children watch. YouTube videos could be influencing this behavior. If you’re giving them phones, supervise their content.

Mental health professionals and concerned citizens alike have highlighted the potential for escalation.

This isn’t just mischief – this is a category of evil, multiple commenters noted. The consensus among respondents suggests that without intervention, such behavior could progress to more serious offenses.

“Today it’s a kitten… when they grow up, they might become bullies or worse. They might move on to hurting humans next,” warned another commenter, reflecting a common concern about the trajectory of such behaviour.

Meanwhile, Kosmo reported that no official police report has been filed regarding the incident as of now, citing Kuantan District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Wan Mohd. Zahari Wan Busu.

