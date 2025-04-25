[Watch] Shah Alam Beggars’ Territory Dispute Ends In Fatal Stabbing

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A territorial dispute between two street beggars turned deadly outside a bank in Shah Alam’s Section 18.

What started as an argument over begging spots escalated into a fatal confrontation, leaving a 40-year-old man dead in broad daylight.

The incident, which unfolded around noon, played out like a dark street drama.

Two men, both trying to claim the same patch of concrete, got into a heated argument.

One of them, a 28-year-old with previous run-ins with the law, pulled out a knife.

Minutes later, the older man lay bleeding on the sidewalk, with multiple stab wounds in his chest.

Bystanders continued filming, their phone cameras documenting the grim aftermath.

Street Corner Murder Highlights Urban Poverty Crisis

Shah Alam District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Mohd. Iqbal Ibrahim said his team rushed to the scene after receiving a call at noon, and successfully apprehended the male suspect approximately half an hour later.

Background checks revealed the suspect had nine previous criminal records. Initial urine screening tests, however, showed the suspect tested negative for any drug abuse

The suspect, who tested negative for drugs, was apprehended within 30 minutes of the incident.

He’ll face charges under Section 302 of the Penal Code – murder charges that could lead to a sentence of 30 to 40 years imprisonment or other punishments, including whipping, a harsh reminder that one moment of rage can alter multiple lives forever.

As the victim’s body was transported to Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital in Klang for autopsy, the incident leaves a sobering question: In a society where people fight to the death over begging spots, what does that say about our social safety nets?

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Investigation Officer, Assistant Superintendent of Police Muhammad Abd Hafiz Sariee at 014-8905051.

