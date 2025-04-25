[Watch] Kolo Mee Beauty” Goes Viral, Customers Rush To Visit

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A humble noodle stand at Pending food court in Kuching, Sarawak, is causing an absolute frenzy – and it’s not just about the noodles.

The owner, a post-90s vendor who goes by Dephanie, has accidentally turned her newborn RM5 noodle business into the hottest food spot in town.

Let’s get real: She’s just doing her job, slinging traditional Sarawak Kolo Mee (a local noodle dish) while happening to look like she could be on a magazine cover.

Photos of her working in regular food court attire – sometimes in a black top, sometimes in a white tank – hit social media and, well, the internet did its thing.

The wild part? Some dude from West Malaysia literally booked a flight to Kuching just to try her noodles.

His logic? “The noodles are only RM5 a bowl – if I eat enough of them, the flight will pay for itself.”

From Food Court to Fame

That’s some next-level noodle math right there.

What makes this story pop isn’t just another viral moment – it’s watching a regular food court vendor become an accidental celebrity for just showing up and doing her job.

No gimmicks, no marketing team, just serving up noodles while inadvertently becoming Kuching’s newest tourist attraction.

The locals have already crowned her the “Kolo Mee Beauty,” and honestly, the title’s sticking.

But beneath all the viral hype, she’s still just there, serving up her RM5 noodles, probably still learning the ropes of her new business while dealing with unexpected fame.

