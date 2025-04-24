Want A Tech Manager Job? This Company Will Pay You RM2,000

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A Terengganu company is looking for an IT superhero who can run their entire tech department for about RM67 a day – roughly the cost of two fancy coffee shop lunches.

Let’s break down what they’re actually asking for.

They want someone with a degree (that’s 3-4 years of university education and student loans), another 3-4 years of working experience (that’s more time than it takes to get the degree), and enough technical skills to make Mark Zuckerberg blush.

The kicker? They’re offering RM2,000 a month. Yes, you read that right – RM2,000.

It deserves a mention that the otiginal post said the salary is “from RM2,000”.

There’s a glimmer of hope that plus subtract divide multiply, the salary might hit RM5k.

Eight Skills, One Miracle, RM67 Per Day: A Job Post Gone Wrong

To put this in perspective, here’s what this company expects their IT Manager to know:

Laravel (a programming framework)

PHP (another programming language)

HTML, CSS, JavaScript (the holy trinity of web development)

Database management

Web hosting

Team leadership

Client management

And probably the ability to walk on water

“This has to be a joke,” wrote one X user, pointing out that fresh graduates with zero experience often start at higher salaries.

Another commented, “My company pays our office cleaners more than this.”

The job posting has become a viral sensation for all the wrong reasons, with tech workers across Malaysia sharing it as an example of how some companies still don’t value technical expertise.

You can’t even rent a decent apartment in most Malaysian cities for RM2,000, let alone live on it as a manager.

Gaji rm2000 tapi nak ada degree siap experience 3-4 tahun. Baik kerja speedmart — Nyuu (@AkramNyuu) April 23, 2025

A Typo or Time Travel? When RM2,000 Collides with 2025’s Tech Reality

Some optimistic souls suggest this might be a typo – perhaps they meant to add another zero.

But as of now, the company hasn’t corrected or removed the posting, leaving us all to wonder: are they seriously expecting someone with a degree, years of experience, and leadership skills to work for less than what some people spend on their monthly car payment?

In an age where junior programmers can command RM3,000-4,000, and experienced tech leads make multiples of that, this job posting isn’t just lowballing – it’s practically underground.

It’s a reminder that while Malaysia pushes to become a tech hub, some companies seem stuck in a time warp where RM2,000 was actually good money.

As one tweet put it: “For RM2,000, you might get someone who once installed Windows on their laptop. Once.”

The tech community awaits the company’s response, but one thing’s clear – in 2025, offering manager-level tech talent RM2,000 isn’t just unrealistic – it’s become a masterclass in how to become a social media cautionary tale.

