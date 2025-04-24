Late Night Parang Attack In Subang Jaya: Man Loses Five Fingers

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Here’s what went down in Subang Jaya last night (23 April) – and it’s pretty wild.

Around 2 AM, a guy and his friends were finishing up their meal at a restaurant in Bandar Sunway.

Typical night, right? Wrong.

Out of nowhere, a white Toyota Vios pulls up.

Five guys wearing masks jump out—and they’re not there for takeout.

They’re carrying parang and swords, and before anyone could react, they attacked the 30-year-old man.

Questions Over Brutal Sunway Attack

It was brutal – they cut off all five fingers on his left hand and slashed his body and legs.

Then these guys just jumped back in their car and disappeared.

The police, led by Assistant Commissioner Wan Azlan Wan Mamat, the district police chief, are on the case.

They’re treating this as a serious assault with dangerous weapons.

Meanwhile, the victim is in the hospital getting treatment.

If you know anything about this attack or saw something suspicious around Jalan PJS 11/2 in Bandar Sunway last night, call the police:

Subang Jaya Police: 03-78627222

Inspector Fadizah: 019-8582166

While the victim receives treatment at a local hospital, questions linger in the air like the morning mist.Was this a targeted hit? A message? Or a random act of violence that speaks to something darker brewing in these suburban streets?

Parts of this story have been sourced from Kosmo.

