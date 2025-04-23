[Watch] From Text Message To Terror: Inside Johor’s Latest Violent Crime

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

What started as a casual text message turned into a horrific assault that left a young man bloodied, beaten, and robbed in Johor Bahru last Friday night.

The victim, who probably thought he was in for a regular evening hangout, walked straight into an ambush that would leave him needing nine stitches and minus one motorcycle.

Here’s how it went down: Around 5 PM last Friday, our guy gets a text from a woman asking him to come over to her place in Plentong.

Seems innocent enough, right? He shows up at 9:30 PM, but that’s when things go sideways – fast.

Six Men, One Woman, Zero Mercy

Instead of whatever he was expecting, he’s greeted by three strangers, one packing what looked like a machete.

Before he can process what’s happening, three more guys emerge from a back room.

What follows is the stuff of nightmares – they beat him mercilessly, using fists, feet, and wooden sticks.

The woman? She’s allegedly there filming the whole thing.

Setup, Beatdown, Broadcast: Anatomy of a Planned Attack

The footage that later hit Facebook shows just how brutal it got.

They held him down, took turns beating him, and didn’t even spare his private parts.

Blood streaming from his nose, the guy couldn’t even fight back.

Just imagine being trapped in a room with seven guys beating you while someone films your suffering.

But they weren’t just there for violence – they wanted cash.

The gang demanded RM3,000, but settled for RM600 and his Yamaha Y16 motorcycle, as that was all he could offer.

Swift Justice As All Suspects Nabbed

The aftermath? Nine stitches – three on his right lip, six on his left ear – plus a swollen chest and back.

The victim managed to drag himself to the Seri Alam police station the next night to report the attack.

The good news? Cops moved fast.

By yesterday (22 April), they’d rounded up eight suspects – seven men and the woman who allegedly set the whole thing up.

The case has prompted multiple serious charges under the Penal Code, including wrongful confinement (up to 1 year imprisonment), extortion (up to 7 years), and voluntarily causing harm (up to 10 years).

Each charge carries the possibility of fines, imprisonment, and in some cases, whipping.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Inspector Devandran at 014-6676431 or the IPD Seri Alam Hotline at 07-3864222.

