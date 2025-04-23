Landslide Hits TTDI, Damages International School Facilities And Vehicles

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A landslide occurred at Lorong Datuk Sulaiman 2, Taman Tun Dr Ismail (TTDI) this morning (23 April), causing a boundary wall at an international school to collapse.

Multiple facilities, including the library, classrooms, teachers’ rooms, and toilets, were damaged.

Two cars parked within the school compound were also crushed. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

The Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department stated that they received an emergency call through the MERS999 system at 7:18 a.m.

They immediately dispatched 15 firefighters from Tun Ismail Garden and Sri Hartamas fire stations, along with two fire engines and one Emergency Medical Response (EMR) vehicle, to the scene.

The situation was fully under control by 7:55 AM. The Fire and Rescue Department conducted a safety assessment at the location and handed over further action to Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL).

Tembok sebuah sekolah antarabangsa di Lorong Datuk Sulaiman 2, Taman Tun Dr Ismail (TTDI) di sini mengalami runtuhan dipercayai berpunca dari runtuhan tanah pagi tadi.https://t.co/wN5rk8s0Ix



Malaysia MADANI



'Yang sahih di Berita RTM'#RTM #BeritaRTM #MalaysiaMADANI #taatsetia pic.twitter.com/fTE6LtoEKV — Berita RTM (@beritartm) April 23, 2025

Multiple Landslides Force Evacuations and Road Closures

In a separate incident on the same day, a 40-foot landslide occurred on a hillslope near the main road at Kampung Sungai Merab Luar, Kajang, Selangor.

The Selangor Fire and Rescue Department Operations Center reported that while the landslide blocked the main access road on Jalan Haji Abdullah, no casualties, homes, or vehicles were affected.

Meanwhile, in Taman Bukit Cheras, continuous heavy rain since Tuesday (22 April) has triggered a landslide, resulting in road closures for safety reasons.

Bandar Tun Razak Parliamentary Office visited the site alongside personnel from the Fire and Rescue Department, DBKL, and the Taman Bukit Cheras Neighbourhood Watch Committee (KRT).

Residents living on the affected slope were evacuated pending a detailed assessment from DBKL’s Slope Unit of the Engineering and Urban Transportation Department.

The Klang Valley experienced significant traffic congestion as major highways were impacted by the flash floods, causing delays for many commuters in the area.

Despite the flooding, authorities reported that no evacuations were necessary, although many homes were affected, indicating an ongoing response to the situation.

