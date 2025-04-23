From Kuantan To KL: A Curry Mee Legacy Finds New Home

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Jayden Ong never planned to be a curry mee master.

The 30-year-old automotive engineering graduate was content fixing cars until his mother’s voice called him back to the family kitchen.

Today, he stands at the helm of this new chapter, translating his family’s decades-old recipe for a fresh audience.

The story of Xiong Wor curry mee runs deep in Kuantan, a town famous for its curry mee.

The name, pronounced as “Teng Haw” in Hainanese and “Seong Woh” in Cantonese, honours Ong’s maternal grandfather.

His mother, Foo Jun Ngoh, 56, has been perfecting the family recipe for many years.

After leaving school at age 13, she inherited the recipe from Ong’s uncle and made it her own, building a loyal following.

A perfectly balanced curry mee that hits all the right notes – the coconut milk’s sweetness dances with spicy heat, while the homemade anchovy stock brings that crucial savoury punch. Not too thick, not too thin – just a clean, flavorful broth that lets you taste every local ingredient doing its thing. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Tale of Two Curries: Adapting Coastal Flavours For City Bowls

One of the differences is in the fish, Ong explains, speaking to TRP.

In Kuantan, we use fresh fish meat from the harbour – it’s bouncy, textured, and impossible to replicate with frozen products. Here in KL, we had to adapt with fish paste.

It’s just one of many adjustments in translating a coastal favourite for city palates.

The broth, in particular, requires careful calibration – Kuantan folks prefer their curry soup spicier and more robust, he adds.

The modern and minimalist interior of Xiong Wor’s new TTDI outlet draws packed crowds during lunchtime, blending contemporary design with traditional flavours. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The KL outpost, which soft-opened on 19 April in Taman Tun Dr Ismail (TTDI), is a pork- and alcohol-free collaboration with his business partner, Danial Yip.

Their strategic location near the TTDI wet market ensures they have access to fresh ingredients for their spread, including cockles, tofu, chicken, ladies’ fingers, brinjal, bean sprouts, and fish cake.

Customers can choose their noodles – from classic mee to hor fun, lo mein, or mee hon.

From left: Foo, Ong and Yip at their new TTDI shop. The family’s curry mee legacy, born in Kuantan, enters a new chapter in the city. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The Next Chapter: New Partnerships, Same Tradition

The family’s curry mee empire is expanding.

While the original Kuantan outlet is on a brief hiatus – as Ong’s mother is currently in TTDI helping to establish the KL operations – his younger sister, one of the two, maintains the family tradition at MLT Cafe, located next to Hoi Yin (another famous curry mee kopitiam) in Teluk Cempedak.

There, she’s developed her own signature take on the family recipe, incorporating fresh seafood to create a distinctly coastal version that pays homage to Kuantan’s seaside heritage.

Meanwhile, Ong arrives at his TTDI shop two hours before it opens at 9 AM, a far cry from his school days at SMK Air Putih.

Ong regularly eats curry mee twice a day, he confesses with a laugh.

When Mom asked me to continue the legacy, I knew it meant leaving the automotive industry behind. But hearing Kuantan customers come all the way for us here in KL – that makes it worth it.

The vintage geometric mosaic floor tiles at Xiong Wor in TTDI mirror those in their original Kuantan shop, preserving a piece of kopitiam heritage in their modern space. These iconic ‘Nanyang-style’ tiles, popular in Malaysian establishments of the 1970s and 80s, serve as a thoughtful design bridge between the brand’s past and present. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

A Son’s Choice Between Engines and Legacy

As his mother plans her eventual return to Kuantan, Ong stands ready in Klang Valley, eyes already set on a possible SS2 expansion.

“I would probably be working in the automotive industry in Singapore now if not for my mom’s request,” he reflects, acknowledging a path not taken.

It’s a poignant observation, considering how many beloved Kuantan eateries have disappeared over the years, their recipes lost to time and changing generations.

Six months of preparation brought him here, but it’s generations of flavour that keep customers coming back.

From seaside speciality to city sensation, this curry mee isn’t just crossing state lines – it’s bringing a taste of home to every bowl.

