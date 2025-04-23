Construction Worker’s EPF Empty After 7 Years: Man Accuses Employer Of ‘Stealing’ Hard-Earned Money

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A 39-year-old construction worker recently made a shocking discovery: seven years of his Employees Provident Fund (EPF) savings were missing.

His monthly payslips showed RM230 being deducted from his salary, with his employer supposedly contributing RM315.

But when he checked his EPF account, it was empty.

When I checked my EPF account balance, I discovered that my employer hadn’t contributed to my EPF since the first year – there were absolutely no records. At that moment, I nearly broke down.

The total loss: nearly RM20,000 of his own money, while his employer avoided paying over RM40,000 in required contributions.

Entire Hospital Staff Affected

In another case, a 40-year-old nurse at a private hospital found the same problem. Despite regular salary deductions, her EPF account showed no employer contributions.

When she discussed this with colleagues, they discovered they were all victims – none of their EPF accounts had received employer contributions.

This isn’t negligence – it’s a premeditated scam!

Though they reported it to the Human Resources Ministry, and the employer was fined, they haven’t recovered their missing EPF savings.

The nurse’s case represents just one thread in a complex tapestry of EPF fraud that has left countless Malaysian workers facing uncertain retirements, highlighting the urgent need for more vigorous enforcement and worker protection measures.

Sebab ni lah kita lebih rela kerja dengan cina/India daripada bangsa sendiri. Boss melayu, lagi-lagi kalau Sdn Bhd, EPF & socso pun tak bayar. Law firms yang melayu owned pun banyak yang culas EPF (based on my friends' experience) 😅😅 https://t.co/l0LOXxdPQx — mikey 🀄 (@najwahvdaa) March 29, 2025

EPF Contribution Fraud: By The Numbers

Thousands of Malaysian employers have failed to pay their workers’ EPF contributions, triggering a nationwide crackdown.

Industries most affected are construction, healthcare, food services and hospitality.

Current data (January-June 2024) reveals the scale of this crisis:

12,787 company directors blacklisted and banned from travel

1,932 civil suits filed

2,200 criminal cases against employers

Over 13,000 companies under investigation

Protect your retirement savings:

Check your EPF contributions through i-Akaun Contact your employer about missing contributions Report problems through EPF’s website Call EPF at 03-8922 6000

Remember: Regularly checking your EPF account is crucial – your retirement security is at stake.

Please don’t wait until it’s too late to discover missing contributions.

Recent cases have shown that some of the worst offenders were companies with gleaming offices, expensive company cars, and bosses living lavish lifestyles – all while systematically defrauding their employees’ retirement funds.

Parts of this story have been sourced from The Star.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.