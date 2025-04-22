[Watch] Pregnant Women Targeted: Student Caught Filming Without Consent In Supermarket

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

What started as a routine Sunday grocery run at Seremban 2’s supermarket in Negeri Sembilan turned into an unsettling encounter that would make any shopper think twice about public spaces.

A pregnant woman, pushing her cart through the aisles with her children in tow, noticed something wasn’t quite right.

There was a young man, barely out of his teens, following her movements a bit too closely, his phone held suspiciously upright.

Her maternal instincts, already heightened by pregnancy, kicked into high gear when even her children began to notice the stranger’s persistent presence.

From the entrance to the inner aisles, he was there, his phone’s camera trained on her like an unwanted shadow.

But this wasn’t a story about a victim staying silent. With her husband by her side, she confronted the stalker.

Digital Evidence and Second Chances: When Community Justice Meets Modern Predation

What they discovered on his phone sent chills down their spine – not just videos of her, zoomed in from behind, but recordings of other pregnant women too, including those in religious dress.

The 20-year-old university student’s confession to police was equally disturbing: he was filming for sexual gratification.

In a twist that speaks volumes about community justice versus legal prosecution, the victim chose not to pursue charges.

Instead, under the watchful eye of Seremban District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Mohamad Hatta Che Din, the young man received a stern warning – a second chance to correct his course before it spiralled into something worse.

The victim’s parting words are a haunting reminder of modern dangers: what begins as unauthorised filming could be a gateway to more serious forms of harassment.

In an age where everyone carries a camera, her story forces us to ask: just how safe are our public spaces?

Shame Is Not Our Burden: A Woman’s Stand for Truth

Despite pressure to remove her viral post about the incident, with some claiming it would bring shame, she stood firm in her conviction.

You want to talk to me about shame? What about the victims whose videos might be sold on porn websites? Who protects our sisters, wives, and daughters?

Her decision to speak up wasn’t just for herself but for all women.

As a woman, we must be brave. Stand up for our rights. I represent women out there. I am brave because I stand for truth.

Her parting advice to other women remains clear: “If you’re afraid of confronting someone alone, seek help from security or those around you. Don’t let yourself become a victim.”

READ MORE: Students Live In Fear: Teacher Making Sinister Demands At Kedah Elite Chinese School?

READ MORE: Privacy Breach Scandal Deepens At Foon Yew High School: Student’s Shower Surveillance Case Reveals Systemic Delays

READ MORE: UM Lecturer Suspended Over Inappropriate Sexual Messages Claim

Parts of this story have been sourced from Sinar Harian.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.