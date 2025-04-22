“Wait Till It Comes Out On Netflix” – Local Actor Labels This An Insult

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The advantage of being subscribed to a streaming service is being able to watch your favourite movies and TV shows in the comfort of your own home. However, films that are released in cinemas do not get onto a streaming service like Netflix by default or on its release date.

You would have to generally wait and see if Netflix acquires screening rights for the particular movie you want to watch. Otherwise, for you to see the movie before you start seeing spoilers on social media, you’d just have to buy a ticket at the cinema and watch it there.

From an audience’s point of view, that would generally be the concern. Do you want to watch it just as it releases at the cinema, or wait for it to come out on Netflix to watch at home with a nice hot cup of Milo?

One actor says it’s an insult to the film industry

Malaysian actor Sharnaaz Ahmad, who was recently featured in a podcast called Studio Sembang, shared his journey in the film industry while actress Amelia Henderson hosted the show.

Towards the end of the podcast, Sharnaaz plugged Blood Brothers: Bara Naga, the latest action film he starred in which was released in local cinemas on 10 April. The actor thanked those who have watched the movie and asked those who haven’t yet to watch and support the film, after which he dropped a message about streaming services.

“There are those who say they will wait for it (the movie) to come out on Netflix. Please don’t say that. That is an insult to the actors, directors, and crew.

“You’re willing to pay RM40 for Netflix and wait for the movie than pay RM20 to watch it at the cinema on release,” he said.

Sharnaaz added that it’s also about respecting the work of those who made the movie, and the goal is to elevate Malaysian movies to reach an international level.

He speaks on the Netflix issue at the 1 hour 39 minute mark.

Is it really about not respecting the industry?

There are probably various factors as to why people would rather wait for a movie to come out on Netflix, some of which may not even have anything to do with disrespecting the work of an actor, director, or crew of a film.

A person could be handicapped and unable to leave their home to go to a movie theater, for example. Some people might be extreme germaphobes, although that doesn’t likely make up the majority of Malaysian movie-goers but is still a valid reason.

There are also people with social anxiety issues who could not stand being in a crowded movie theater. Heck, they might not even make it through the shopping mall to get to the cinema.

Scenes such as this could induce a panic attack in some people. Image: Verywell Mind

Time constraint is also a valid reason. Some people simply do not have the time to peel away from work to drive to a shopping mall, look for parking, walk to the cinema and watch a movie they are not be able to pause when an urgent work matter comes up.

While there are many more reasons to wait for a movie to come out on a streaming platform, not everyone does so as an active choice to disrespect a movie and its production efforts.

Despite all of the above, the best way to support local movies really is by watching it at the cinema as they make more money from box office sales compared to what streaming platforms pay them to screen their movie. It’s simply unfair to assume that people who wait for a movie to come out on a streaming app is actively disrespecting the film.

While some may want to wait for it to stream on Netflix, the collection for Blood Brothers at the box office is already at more than RM45 million at time of press.

