Ex-Students Band Together To Expose Alleged Predator Teacher In Kedah’s Elite Chinese School

A powerful #MeToo moment is unfolding in Malaysia as former students join forces to expose alleged sexual misconduct at Keat Hwa Independent School in Alor Setar, Kedah.

The movement kicked off after two brave students came forward with disturbing allegations: a male teacher allegedly offered to leak exam answers in exchange for video calls with sexual content.

“Enough is enough,” say seven female alumni who’ve launched a grassroots campaign on Facebook that’s sending shockwaves through the community.

They’re not buying the school’s claim that they’ve “never received any complaints” in seven years.

In fact, they suspect this might be just the tip of the iceberg.

The online platform for collecting information and evidence regarding allegations of sexual harassment by a teacher at the school, with posting permissions being restricted to hosts only after a certain point. (Pix: Facebook)

Alumni Create Safe Haven for Victims as School Sexual Harassment Case Unfolds

Here’s what’s happening on the ground:

The alumni have set up a secure reporting system (through Google Forms) where other victims can safely share their stories

They’re promising complete privacy – no one’s story will be shared without their permission

They’ve created a dedicated email (alumni.keathwahs@gmail.com) for victims who need someone to talk to

As of this morning, 155 people have already engaged with their Facebook campaign

The alumni group clarifies that they’re not a government agency or an official organisation.

We’re just former students who refuse to let any victim’s story go unheard. We know what it’s like to be in those hallways, in those classrooms. We understand the fear, and we’re here to say: You’re not alone anymore.

The group has three main goals:

Gather evidence that might have been overlooked Expose if the school knew about previous complaints but swept them under the rug Push for better safety measures to protect current and future students

Multiple Support Channels Open as Community Rallies Behind Victims

While the school has set up its own reporting channel (wecare@keathwa.edu.my), many students might feel more comfortable talking to fellow students who’ve walked the same halls.

“Look, we get it,” the alumni group says.

Speaking up about this stuff is scary. It brings back memories you might want to forget. If you need professional help, take it. If you need time, take it. We’re not going anywhere.

For those ready to speak up, they can either:

Contact the alumni group directly at alumni.keathwahs@gmail.com

Fill out the confidential form at https://bit.ly/kh-student-support

Or reach out to official channels through Kota Darul Aman assemblyman Teh Swee Leong’s office (016-429 6818/017-668 8199)

From Case to Cause: Alumni Movement Sparks Cultural Shift in School Safety

This isn’t just about one case anymore – it’s becoming a movement.

Former students are standing up, speaking out, and sending a clear message: The days of silence and fear are over.

They’re determined to make their school safe again, no matter what it takes.

“Remember,” they tell potential victims, “the shame isn’t yours to carry. It belongs to the perpetrator. And we’re here to make sure justice is served.”

The story is developing, with more students finding the courage to speak up every day.

Stay tuned for updates as this grassroots campaign continues to grow.

