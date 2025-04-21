[Watch] Chairs Fly At 1 Utama Parking Lot On Final Night Of Songkran Festival

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

What started as a festive celebration of the Songkran Festival in Petaling Jaya, Selangor, ended in chaos when two groups of men turned the venue into an impromptu wrestling ring, complete with flying chairs and iron rods.

The incident, which occurred on the final evening of the April 10-20 festival, has gone viral on social media, prompting a police investigation despite no formal reports being filed.

The dramatic scene unfolded in the outdoor parking lot of 1 Utama shopping mall, where the traditional water festival had been hosting market stalls for ten days.

Mobile phone footage captured the intense moment when tensions boiled over, showing men hurling chairs at each other while spectators gathered around the unfolding drama.

In what could have been a scene from an action movie, one participant was seen brandishing what appeared to be an iron rod, escalating the already volatile situation.

Festival Fight Forces Police Action, Cultural Soul-Searching

Petaling Jaya police chief Assistant Commissioner Shahrulnizam Jaafar, while confirming that no official police report had been lodged, announced that authorities wouldn’t wait for one.

“I’ve instructed the Bandar Sri Damansara police chief to file a report based on the viral video,” he stated, indicating the seriousness with which law enforcement is treating the incident.

The viral brawl has led to a heated debate about cultural adaptation and appropriation in Malaysia’s diverse society.

The public is questioning the wisdom of importing Thailand’s Songkran festival traditions, with many pointing out that what works in Thailand might not translate well to Malaysian sensibilities.

One Brawl Too Many: The Price of Public Misconduct

As one commenter noted, “Songkran is not for Malaysians. We don’t go around squirting water at strangers,” – a sentiment that reflects deeper concerns about cultural compatibility.

The incident has also prompted cynical observations about community events in general, with some suggesting that even small-scale festivities can’t proceed without conflict in Malaysia’s multicultural setting.

A particularly poignant comment in Chinese expressed frustration that such behaviour might lead to fewer community celebrations in the future.

When you can’t behave at a simple carnival, don’t complain when there’s nothing to do but stay home.

