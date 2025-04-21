Students Live In Fear: Teacher Making Sinister Demands At Kedah Elite Chinese School?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In the digital corridors of a prestigious Chinese independent school in Alor Setar, Kedah, a predator wasn’t lurking in the shadows – he was teaching in plain sight.

A long-serving teacher at Keat Hwa Independent School turned his smartphone into a weapon of harassment, targeting “attractive and tall” female students with a calculated precision that has sent shockwaves through the educational community.

The teacher didn’t just cross professional boundaries – he obliterated them.

Through WhatsApp and video calls, he built a disturbing portfolio of sexual harassment, sending students everything from explicit self-made videos of his own genitals and masturbation to pornographic content, complete with instructions for students to “recreate” what they watched.

“I want to touch you,” wasn’t just an unwanted advance – it came with an ultimatum.

Another #MeToo Scandal: Kedah Keat Hwa's teacher arrested for sexual harassment.

继柔佛宽柔中学爆出性骚扰 MeToo 风暴后，吉打吉华独中如今也爆发教师性骚扰学生事件！

吉华独中今天（20）透过脸书发文告证实，校方昨天接获警方通知，有一名教师因涉嫌对学生性骚扰，结果被警方逮捕助查。… — OscarToo@8TV 杜文杰 (@OscarToo8tv) April 20, 2025

Teacher Detained After Students Present Digital Evidence of Sexual Harassment and Threats

When students refused his demands for private meetings before school hours, he allegedly threatened rape.

In a chilling revelation during the investigation, the teacher allegedly bragged about previous victims, suggesting a pattern that might stretch back through his years of teaching.

The case broke when two students – one current, one former – reached their breaking point and approached Kota Darul Aman assemblyman Teh Swee Leong on 14 April.

Armed with screenshots and evidence of the teacher’s digital trail of abuse, they finally said enough was enough.

Following their report on 19 April, the police have extended the teacher’s detention for four days under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code for further investigation.

Crisis Response Team Formed as Principal on Medical Leave

The school’s chairman and principal had issued a joint statement, gravely announcing a serious campus sexual harassment incident.

The statement indicated that the school received police notification regarding a teacher being reported by students for sexual harassment behaviour.

As the principal is currently on medical leave, the vice principal immediately consolidated the information, reported to the board of directors, and established a crisis response team comprising board members, parents, and teachers.

The statement noted that the team held an emergency meeting and, after understanding the details of the incident, reached a consensus to issue a public statement.

As the school’s statement circulated online, social media users began questioning the apparent silence from women’s rights organisations, particularly given the severity of the allegations.

Former Student Exposes Second Teacher’s Predatory Behaviour at Keat Hwa

A former student, commenting on social media as the current case unfolded, claimed that there had been another disturbing incident at the school in the past.

According to the comment, another teacher allegedly filmed female students with his phone.

There was another ‘legend’ at Keat Hwa – Teacher Awxxx, though I’m unsure which Keat Hwa branch he transferred to later. I never had him as a regular teacher, but he did substitute teach.

He allegedly filmed female students with his phone, walking through corridors pretending to vlog while recording girls and smirking.

The teacher was said to have strong connections, with his wife being a prominent lawyer, which made him untouchable.

Digital Dangers in Malaysian Classrooms: When Teachers Become Online Predators

In an era where smartphones connect classrooms, this case exposes the dark underbelly of digital access, where a teacher’s authority and a student’s trust can be weaponised through the same devices meant for learning.

As investigators dig deeper, the question isn’t just about one teacher’s actions, but about how many messages went unseen, and how many students stayed silent before someone finally spoke up.

This isn’t just another headline about educator misconduct – it’s a wake-up call about the vulnerability of students in an age where harassment can arrive in 1080p, hiding behind the professional facade of a trusted teacher.

Coming so soon after the AI-generated nude photos scandal at Foon Yew High School, it raises serious questions about student safety in the digital age and the urgent need for stronger protective measures in Malaysian schools.

Parts of this story have been sourced from Nanyang.

