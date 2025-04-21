Cherry-Pickers: Drawing Conclusions With False Narratives

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The rise of racism, religion, and royal institution (3R) issues in Malaysia has gotten many people’s Renomas in a bunch. So much so that they weave their own accounts of what happened, which could only mean unnecessary trouble that could exacerbate the issue(s).

For example, this Tweet regarding a recent blunder by local Malay-language radio station Era FM and three of their deejays (radio hosts) accused of mocking a Hindu practice, was compared with an even more recent gaffe by Malaysian Chinese-language newspaper Sin Chew Daily when they misprinted an incorrect version of the Malaysian flag on their front page.

The Tweet implies that there is a sort of bias or favoritism towards the Chinese newspaper over the Malay radio broadcast station, saying Era FM received heavy penalties for their actions while Sin Chew Daily merely got off with an apology.

What it failed to mention is that Sin Chew Daily’s problems are far from over as their flag fumble has been escalated to the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) last Friday (18 April) in an active investigation, according to media reports.

The case is currently being investigated under Section 4(1)(b) of the Printing Presses and Publishing Act 1984 and Section 3(1)(c) of the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act 1963.

Sin Chew Daily has also suspended their executive editor-in-chief Chan Aun Kuang and deputy chief sub-editor Tsai Shwu San over the major oversight.

Not only that, both editors had been detained by the police as part of the investigation process.

Both were later released on police bail.

Meanwhile, a doctor Tweeted similar sentiments towards the issue in response to another Tweet that lacks the depth and understanding of several recent 3R issues.

In the Tweet, the doctor said “I cannot afford to be silent. The government needs to be fair no matter who violates the 3Rs, and there needs to be action taken. One was fined RM250,000 while another apologised and it was enough? I only ask for equality”.

The doctor, who has a verified account with 248,000 followers on Twitter, unintentionally helped fan sentiments of bias as others piled on, even referencing the recent Jalan Masjid India temple issue.

A quick recap: A Hindu temple on Jalan Masjid India, Kuala Lumpur, was relocated by the government to make way for construction of a mosque, which is being built to address capacity issues in the area. The issue was solved amicably between the temple committee, the government, and textile giant Jakel Trading, the landowner.

So, does the temple not deserve that land it was given? That’s up to the landowner, not the public.

Was each case resolved with fairness and decency?

For the Era case, the radio station was fined RM250,000 for their hosts’ actions. Although their licence was never revoked, as the first Tweet in this article suggests, the three hosts involved in the controversy did get suspended from work for a month.

The Jalan Masjid India temple case was solved amicably between all parties involved and the “free land” the temple was relocated to was part of an understanding or a compromise between the government and a minority group, which is already usually quite rare.

Last but not least, the most recent flag issue involving Sin Chew Daily is still undergoing investigations, and the case is far from over as the nation awaits for news related to possible charges against the news publisher.

