Jalur Gemilang And The Midvalley Baby Expo: Malaysia’s Latest National Symbol Screw Up

In the heart of Kuala Lumpur’s bustling Mid Valley Megamall, what should have been a routine baby products expo has erupted into a national controversy, adding another chapter to Malaysia’s ongoing saga of flag-related incidents.

The culprit? A booth design that committed the cardinal sin of displaying the Malaysian flag, Jalur Gemilang, minus its crucial crescent moon symbol – an emblem representing Islam as the federation’s official religion.

Singapore Lactation Bakes (SLB), the company behind the controversial display at TCE Baby Expo, found itself at the centre of a social media firestorm recently.

Their booth’s backdrop featured Malaysia’s striped flag with its 14-pointed star but conspicuously missing the iconic crescent moon, a design faux pas that sent ripples through the nation’s social consciousness.

Lagi kes bendera Malaysia tanpa bulan sabit.



KUALA LUMPUR, 19 April 2025 — Satu lagi insiden memaparkan bendera Malaysia tanpa simbol bulan sabit mengundang kecaman orang ramai, kali ini melibatkan sebuah booth di TCE Baby Expo Mid Valley Megamall pic.twitter.com/mK2nVC55E0 — 🇵🇸 𝙈 𝙇 𝙃 𝙆  🍉 (@luqmanhkm_14) April 19, 2025

A Pattern of Patriotic Missteps?

The timing couldn’t have been more sensitive.

This incident follows closely on the heels of similar controversies involving two Chinese-language newspapers, Sin Chew Daily and Kwong Wah Yit Poh, both of which are currently under investigation for similar infractions under the Emblems and Names (Preventing Improper Use) Act 1963.

Sin Chew Daily has suspended its editors due to a mistake involving the Malaysian flag, referred to as a ‘technical error’.

At the same time, the editor-in-chief and deputy chief sub-editor of Kwong Wah Yit Poh have been detained to assist with inquiries regarding the flag errors.

UMNO Youth Chief Dr. Akmal Saleh didn’t mince words in his response, dismissing apologies as insufficient and calling for stricter laws to prevent future occurrences.

“Do first, apologise later,” he remarked sarcastically, highlighting a pattern of reactive rather than preventive measures.

Damage Control in the Baby Business

TCE Baby Expo’s organisers moved swiftly, shutting down SLB’s booth and issuing a public apology faster than a baby’s midnight cry.

Their statement promised internal investigations and stricter content review processes, though for many, including Dr. Akmal, the damage was already done.

The incident raises more questions about corporate responsibility, national identity, and the fine line between oversight and offence in Malaysia’s multicultural landscape.

As the expo continues until Sunday (April 20), the empty booth is a reminder that, in matters of national symbols, even the smallest details matter.

