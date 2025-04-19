From Ipoh To Melbourne: An Architect’s Love Letter To Two Cities

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

They say the autumn leaves drift by your window, but in Melbourne’s Guildford Lane, it’s the scent of freshly ground coffee and stories of dreams that float through the air.

Here, where the morning sun catches the industrial bones of Krimper Café, retired architect Mun Soon has built more than just a coffeehouse – he’s crafted his own corner of the world.

Like a stranger in paradise, Soon speaks to TRP on how he arrived decades ago from Ipoh, Perak, with nothing but a one-way ticket and the kind of dreams they write songs about.

When I first landed in Melbourne to study architecture, I was just a young Malaysian boy taking a chance,” he reflects, his eyes distant with memory.

The city, though ‘ten thousand miles’ from home, would become the place where all his dreams would come true.

Building A Legacy In Brick And Memory

The now retired architect has transformed a former furniture factory into something that makes even the morning rain seem beautiful.

Named after furniture maker Schulim Krimper, the café speaks in the language of water-blasted brick and Japanese-stained ply, telling tales of yesterday in tomorrow’s voice.

Inside Krimper, where a 100-year-old lift car now serves as an intimate dining booth, Soon has created a place where strangers become friends and memories are made.

For him, opening Krimper was more than just starting a business – it was his way of giving back to Melbourne, a city that had welcomed him with open arms, by creating a space where its industrial heritage and contemporary spirit could converge.

The gathering at Krimper Café embodies the warm Malaysian hospitality that flows naturally even in Melbourne’s coolest laneways. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The recycled lift doors and salvaged timber pieces aren’t just furniture – they’re love letters to possibility, each scratch and dent telling its own story of time gone by.

“It was tough at first,” Soon muses, seated in his architectural symphony of exposed brick and warm lighting, “but that’s the thing about starting fresh – you’ve got to accentuate the positive, eliminate the negative.”

Forty-eight years after establishing MGS Architects in 1985, Soon’s Melbourne story has become the kind they write verses about.

His 28-year-old son, now a doctor, represents the next chapter in a family saga that began with nothing but stardust and hope.

Krimper’s Belgian Waffle brings together sweet and savory in perfect harmony – crispy bacon and sunny fried eggs nestled atop a golden waffle, adorned with vibrant berry compote, crushed pistachios, and a generous drizzle of maple syrup. A testament to Melbourne’s brunch scene where classic comfort meets creative flair. (Photo: Fernando Fong)

The Art of Adaptation

Like any seasoned hawker from Ipoh’s storied streets adapting to Melbourne’s eclectic food scene, Soon’s culinary journey has included both tried-and-true classics and bold innovations.

In the café’s early days, he lovingly introduced a selection of his hometown favourites – the soul-warming kai si hor fun and the distinctive Ipoh white coffee that had shaped his childhood memories in Malaysia.

Krimper’s innovative Prawn Scramble – a delicate dance of seafood, pineapple and lemon purée, fresh salsa, and parmesan atop crusty ciabatta – elevates the city’s celebrated brunch culture with its unique Asian-Mediterranean fusion. Meanwhile, a thoughtfully curated selection of newspapers invites patrons to slow down and savour their morning, two snapshots that capture the café’s commitment to both culinary craft and community connection. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

“Every chef dreams of sharing the tastes of home,” he reflects with a gentle smile.

Sometimes the timing isn’t quite right, but that’s the beauty of evolution in cuisine.

While Melbourne wasn’t quite ready for these Malaysian delicacies at the time, their brief appearance in Krimper’s repertoire speaks to Soon’s courage in testing new waters.

The café smoothly transitioned to focus on its now-famous contemporary offerings, proving that success often lies in listening to your audience.

Melbourne moments: Social media influencer Li Ying captures the urban charm of Guildford Lane outside Krimper Café, where industrial heritage meets Instagram-worthy aesthetics. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Flavours Of Success

Today, the Krimper burger reigns supreme, accompanied by those perfectly crisp beer-battered fries and sriracha aioli that have become the talk of the laneway.

The smashed avo and poached egg combinations draw morning crowds, while the lamb skewers and gnocchi satisfy the lunch rush.

Krimper’s signature burger lineup showcases Melbourne’s multicultural palate: choose from succulent Wagyu beef, crispy chicken karaage, or a plant-based patty, each lovingly assembled with truffle aioli, sweet caramelised onions, American cheese, crisp cos lettuce, tangy pickles, and house-made beetroot relish. Served with golden fries, it’s comfort food elevated through thoughtful fusion and quality ingredients. (Photo: Fernando Fong)

“A good restaurateur knows when to hold on and when to let go,” Soon reflects, watching the morning crowd drift in like notes in a familiar tune.

What matters most is creating a space where people feel at home, even if the menu evolves along the way.

This wisdom has clearly paid off – Krimper’s current menu hits all the right notes with its local audience while maintaining the innovative spirit that Soon brought from Malaysia.

The Krimper Pink Granola dish features pink coconut yoghurt accompanied by seasonal fruits, mixed nuts & seeds, compote berries, and pistachios, offering a delightful blend of flavors and textures. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Helped by his nieces Mei May and Mei Sim, who bring their own blend of Malaysian heritage and Melbourne flair to the kitchen, the café’s success story isn’t just about the food that made the final set list – it’s about the courage to try new things and the wisdom to adapt.

Like the tin miners of Ipoh who knew when to persist and when to seek new veins, Soon’s journey with Krimper demonstrates that sometimes the path to success means knowing which traditions to preserve and which new grounds to break.

A vibrant celebration of wholesome flavors: Krimper’s Barley Salad artfully combines umami-rich miso-glazed eggplant, earthy beetroot, juicy cherry tomatoes, and fresh salad leaves, all brought together with a light honey mustard dressing. This thoughtfully composed vegetarian dish offers the option to add golden-grilled halloumi or tender chicken for those seeking extra protein. (Photo: Fernando Fong)

Where Two Worlds Dance

It’s at a luncheon arranged as part of @flyairasia and Visit Victoria’s “Rediscover Melbourne and Surrounds” trip #VacaywithAirAsia, where the writer meets Soon, whose shared wisdom echoes both the resilient spirit of Ipoh’s tin miners and the innovative pulse of Melbourne’s laneway culture.

The moment Soon reveals his Ipoh roots, the conversation flows effortlessly from English to Cantonese, that familiar dialect instantly transforming this Melbourne café into a slice of home.

Street art meets sweet moments: Influencer Li Ying embraces Melbourne’s vibrant laneway culture, posing with fresh chalk art that transforms Guildford Lane into a constantly changing canvas. In a heartwarming generational snapshot, she also shares a moment with young Amelia, Mei May’s daughter, representing the next generation of Krimper’s extended family. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

When in Australia, you can’t just stick to what you know. You’ve got to dance with everybody, share your story, and become part of the bigger melody.

The space around us, with its cleverly unfinished aesthetic, creates an early-industrial era warehouse café that’s uniquely Melbourne, while whispering tales of Ipoh’s white coffee and memories scented with durian.

It’s a place where the old world meets the new, where Soon has proven that home isn’t just where you start from – it’s what you build along the way.

Art in motion: Influencer Yuth Gan channels her inner street artist, trying her hand at sketching the historic surroundings of Guildford Lane. At the same time, Mei May’s daughter Amelia adds her own creative touch to Melbourne’s laneway canvas. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

As twilight falls over Melbourne’s laneways, Krimper stands as more than just a café – it’s a testament to those who dare to fly beyond the rainbow, showing that sometimes the sweetest dreams come true not in your hometown, but in places you never expected to call home.

Though Melbourne has become his second home, Soon is never far from his roots in Ipoh, having just returned from the Qingming festival, where ancestral ties are honoured and memories are renewed.

Just like the generations of Ipoh’s hawkers who guard their secret recipes while adapting to changing times, Soon’s story reminds us that success often comes from balancing cherished traditions with the courage to chart new paths.

