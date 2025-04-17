Privacy Breach Scandal Deepens At Foon Yew High School: Student’s Shower Surveillance Case Reveals Systemic Delays

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a troubling development following the recent AI-generated photo scandal at Foon Yew High School in Kulai, Johor, a student has come forward with allegations of privacy violations that occurred last year, exposing gaps in the school’s security protocols and incident response procedures.

The student, who filed a police report, revealed being secretly photographed while showering on campus and later received threats demanding more photos.

A frustrating two-month bureaucratic maze followed as the student sought access to surveillance footage that could identify the perpetrator.

When initially approaching the school’s disciplinary office, the student was told that accessing surveillance footage required the principal’s approval, as staff didn’t have direct control over the system.

Even after police intervention and formal requests, the school’s response remained sluggish.

By the time access was granted, nearly two months later, the system had automatically overwritten the crucial footage.

In social media posts addressing the incident, the student carefully emphasised that the goal wasn’t to tarnish the school’s reputation but to seek justice and prevent similar incidents.

Pattern of Privacy Breaches: From AI Photos to Shower Surveillance

“I just want to find out the truth,” said the student, the voice reflecting both concern and respect for Foon Yew’s long-standing reputation for excellence in school activities and vibrant campus life.

The incident has cast a shadow over the institution, coming at a particularly sensitive time when the school was already grappling with a disturbing controversy.

Foon Yew is known as the largest Chinese independent high school in Malaysia, and it is recognised for its excellent academic performance and extensive campus facilities.

Just recently, the community was shaken when a 16-year-old student was expelled after creating AI-generated deepfake pornographic images of fellow schoolmates, misusing their personal photos for this malicious purpose.

This troubling sequence of events has exposed what appears to be a pattern of privacy and security vulnerabilities within the school’s ecosystem.

Several victims have since stepped forward, breaking their silence to share their experiences in a remarkable display of courage.

Despite the personal trauma and potential stigma, these students chose to speak up, determined to seek justice and prevent others from facing similar violations.

