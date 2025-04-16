From Tasmania To Addis Ababa: A Driver’s Tale Of Malaysia’s Humblest Prime Minister

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

When Zelalem Gebrehiwot, 38, received news of Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi’s passing at the National Heart Institute in Kuala Lumpur at 7:10 PM, memories of their shared journeys across 35 countries flooded.

The Ethiopian driver, who served Malaysia’s fifth Prime Minister from 2009 to 2014, paints a portrait of a leader whose humanity touched everyone around him, from heads of state to the homeless.

“He never wanted anyone to go hungry,” Gebrehiwot told TRP, his voice thick with emotion.

Gebrehiwot shares a particularly moving incident from 2012 when Pak Lah, as the statesman was affectionately known, insisted on helping homeless people they encountered, personally paying for their meals and hotel accommodations.

He taught us that no one should waste food, especially after witnessing poverty in Saudi Arabia.

A snapshot of humility: Pak Lah poses with Gebrehiwot during a trip to Tasmania, Australia. journey. (Pix: Zelalem Gebrehiwot)

Crossing Continents, Sharing Meals

The former driver’s memories span continents, from Melbourne’s Sambal Kampung restaurant, where Pak Lah would modestly enjoy his favourite soupy fish with rice, to the streets of Nepal in October 2013, where he insisted that all drivers join him at the dining table.

He wouldn’t eat until he was sure everyone else was eating too, Gebrehiwot remembers.

Their last meaningful interaction was during Pak Lah’s final overseas trip outside Australia in November 2016.

The former premier, known for his intellectual curiosity, engaged Gebrehiwot in discussing Ethiopia’s unique history as the only African nation uncolonized by European powers.

This conversation followed Pak Lah’s 2014 visit to Addis Ababa for an Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) event.

(Pix: Zelalem Gebrehiwot)

Memories of Modest Leadership

Pak Lah’s characteristic humility marked the relationship between the leader and his driver.

Gebrehiwot recalls being surprised at learning about the death of Pak Lah’s first wife, the late Tun Endon Mahmood, only when attending his second wedding-a testament to the premier’s modest nature.

Their last meeting on 9 April was bittersweet – Pak Lah could no longer remember him due to dementia, a moment that Gebrehiwot now holds with sadness and gratitude.

As Malaysia mourns its former leader, Gebrehiwot’s memories offer a glimpse into the private life of a public figure who, despite his position, never lost touch with his humanity.

He treated everyone equally, from world leaders to the common person on the street. That was just who he was.

Gebrehiwot (right) with Pak Lah and his wife, Tun Jeanne Abdullah, in Malaysia (Pix: Zelalem Gebrehiwot).

A Serendipitous Melbourne Connection

Gebrehiwot spoke to TRP in a poignant coincidence.

The writer, along with various Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) and influencers, was exploring Melbourne—a city that held special meaning for Pak Lah—as part of AirAsia X’s “Rediscover Melbourne and Surrounds” familiarization trip.

The timing adds a touching layer to Gebrehiwot’s memories of Pak Lah’s love for Melbourne, particularly his fondness for the unpretentious Sambal Kampung restaurant.

As social media influencers and journalists document their Melbourne experiences today, they unknowingly walk the same streets where Pak Lah once demonstrated his trademark humility.

The convergence of past and present—Pak Lah’s cherished memories of Melbourne and AirAsia X’s current efforts to strengthen Malaysia-Australia connections—reminds us how diplomatic relationships are often built on such personal touches and genuine human connections, like the ones Pak Lah fostered throughout his life.

A Driver’s Final Farewell

Gebrehiwot’s voice breaks as he shares his most recent conversations with Pak Lah’s children, Nori Abdullah and Kamaluddin Abdullah.

“My heart is in Kuala Lumpur right now,” he says, the weight of distance evident in his voice.

But I cannot leave Melbourne – I have VIP customers arriving on Saturday (19 April), including the Prince of United Arab Emirates (UAE).

His expression clearly shows the conflict—the professional dedication Pak Lah himself would have understood versus his personal desire to pay his final respects.

Final Journey of Malaysia’s ‘Mr. Nice Guy’

Pak Lah, who served as Malaysia’s Prime Minister from 31 October 2003 to 2 April 2009, passed away at the age of 85 surrounded by his children.

He left behind his wife, Tun Jeanne Abdullah, who has two daughters, Nadiah and Nadene, from her previous marriage.

Pak Lah’s two other children, Nori and Kamaluddin, are from his first marriage, to Endon.

A public tribute was held at the National Mosque’s main prayer hall on Tuesday (15 April), followed by burial at the Heroes’ Mausoleum after Zuhr prayers.

Foreign dignitaries, including Singapore’s Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong, paid their last respects to Pak Lah during the state funeral proceedings.

