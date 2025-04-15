Pork Noodle Chain Fined After RM8.50 to RM15.50 Price Hike Drama

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A bowl of pork noodles has become more than just comfort food – it’s now the centre of a heated debate about inflation, transparency, and the struggle of small businesses.

A popular pork noodle chain recently found itself in hot water with KPDN (Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living) over price increases that saw its signature dish jump from RM8.50 to RM15.50.

The plot thickened when authorities fined the chain—not for the price hike itself but for failing to display service charges and taxes on its menu.

It’s a tale as old as time: caught between rising costs and customer satisfaction, with a side of government regulation.

“We hear it every day,” the owner confessed in a raw, emotional Facebook post.

Why is a bowl of noodles so expensive now? If only they knew we hate raising prices more than they hate paying them.

Quality Over Compromise

The numbers tell a sobering story: pork prices skyrocketed from RM11/kg to RM26/kg in just one year, with over 10 price adjustments.

Rent jumped from RM8,000 to RM13,500, while staff wages doubled from RM1,500 to RM3,000.

The chain, which prides itself on using premium Omega pork (certified by veterinarians and costing 10% more than regular pork), is at a crossroads.

“This isn’t just another bowl of noodles,” the owner explained, defending their commitment to quality.

They refused to compromise – no smaller portions, cheaper ingredients, or synthetic soup base.

Each meat patty remains steadfast at 100g, a hill they’re willing to die on.

Public Sentiment: A Tale of Two Reactions

The social media sphere erupted with mixed reactions.

While some customers empathized with the business’s predicament, others questioned whether the taste and portions still justified the new prices.

Even beverage prices came under scrutiny, with customers wondering if their drink prices needed to follow the pork-price trajectory.

In Malaysia’s current economic climate, where everything from eggs to electricity seems to be getting more expensive, this pork noodle saga is a microcosm of a larger struggle: small businesses trying to maintain quality while staying afloat in increasingly choppy economic waters.

The lesson learned? Transparency is key.

As authorities pointed out, clearly displaying all charges—including service tax and fees—might not lower prices, but it could help build a bridge of understanding between businesses and their customers.

