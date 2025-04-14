[Watch] Malaysia’s Badminton Duo Just Smashed Their Way Into History (And China’s Dreams)

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Remember that feeling when the underdog throws a perfect punch?

That’s what went down during the Badminton Asia Championships in Ningbo, China last Sunday (13 April) when Malaysia’s dynamic duo, Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik, turned the badminton court into their own Merdeka Stadium celebration.

These guys, ranked sixth in the world, weren’t just playing another game – they were rewriting history, one smash at a time.

In a nail-biting 47 minutes that felt like a lifetime, they took down China’s hometown heroes Chen Bo Yang and Liu Yi, making it look like they were born to do this.

The score? 21-19, 21-17.

Simple numbers that don’t tell half the story of the sweat and strategy that went into this victory.

From World Champs to Asian Kings

This wasn’t just another win – it was their first Asian Championships title, something Malaysian doubles haven’t touched since 2007.

Talk about breaking a drought.

But here’s the kicker: This isn’t their first rodeo at the big leagues. These badminton rockstars already have a world crown from Tokyo 2022 sitting in their trophy case, along with some serious hardware from Denmark and Korea.

Adding the Asian title? That’s like dropping a platinum album after a string of hits.

The victory came with a sweet USD37,000 payday (that’s RM163,700 for those counting in ringgit), but let’s be real – the bragging rights of being Asia’s best? Priceless.

Chia hails from Melaka, while Soh is from Kuala Lumpur, and both started playing badminton at a young age.

While the men’s doubles stole the show, the rest of the finals read like a who’s who of Asian badminton royalty.

Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn took the men’s singles title (though his opponent had to bow out), China’s Chen Yu Fei dominated the women’s singles, and Hong Kong’s mixed doubles pair proved they could hang with the best.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.