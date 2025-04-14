[Watch] China’s ‘Beast’ Hits KL Streets: Presidential Tank-Like Limo Leads To Major Road Closures

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Hongqi N701, China’s answer to the United States President’s “Beast,” has rolled into Malaysia, bringing with it a wave of traffic disruptions across Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya.

This isn’t just any luxury car – we’re talking about a 5.5-meter armored fortress on wheels that serves as President Xi Jinping’s official state limousine.

Think of it as a luxury bunker with a 4.0L twin-turbo V8 heart.

The Hongqi (which means “Red Flag” in Chinese) comes packed with military-grade features: full armor plating, an independent air system to combat chemical attacks, and encrypted communications that would make James Bond jealous.

Despite its impressive capabilities and luxury, the Hongqi N701 reportedly costs significantly less than its U.S. counterpart, making it a cost-effective choice for China.

This luxurious limo is valued at approximately USD700,000 (RM3.09 million) and Only 50 units of the Hongqi N701 are set to be manufactured over the next decade, making it an exclusive model.

17 Major Routes Hit: Your Traffic Pain Points

But here’s what matters to KL residents: This rolling fortress is about to turn your commute upside down.

Police have announced a massive three-day traffic plan that’ll see 17 major routes across KL, Putrajaya, and key highways shut down from April 15-17.

We’re talking big names here – ELITE Highway, MEX, KESAS, and even the SMART Tunnel.

The closures will hit in waves, lasting 30-45 minutes each time the presidential convoy moves.

PDRM isn’t taking any chances, deploying hundreds of officers to escort the delegation and manage traffic flow.

This trip is seen as strategically important for both countries, with Malaysia seeking to boost high-tech investments and China wanting to expand its influence in Southeast Asia.

Your Three-Day Traffic Survival Guide

For regular folks, here’s the bottom line: If you’re planning to move around KL or Putrajaya between 15-17 April, you might want to rethink those plans.

The police are already warning everyone to find alternative routes or risk getting caught in the mother of all traffic jams.

Think of it this way – when a car that’s basically a bank vault on wheels needs to get somewhere, everything else has to wait.

And this particular bank vault is carrying one of the world’s most powerful leaders.

The takeaway? Check those traffic apps, plan alternate routes, and maybe work from home if you can.

Because when the Hongqi rolls through town, it doesn’t stop for anyone.

