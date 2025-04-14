KLIA Terminal 2 Announces Temporary Closure During Chinese President’s State Visit

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In what feels like a scene from a diplomatic thriller, Malaysia’s bustling KLIA Terminal 2 is going dark – well, sort of.

Thanks to Chinese President Xi Jinping’s state visit, travellers will have to navigate a temporary labyrinth of closures and detours on 15 and 17 April.

Picture this: Tomorrow evening (6:00 PM to 7:00 PM) and again on Thursday morning (8:50 AM to 9:50 AM), KLIA Terminal 2 will transform into an exclusive zone that even your Grab driver can’t access.

The departures hall, arrivals, and even that massive parking lot?

All are off-limits to vehicles.

It’s like the airport’s playing hard to get but for a diplomatic cause.

Alternative Travel Options During Closure

But fear not, weary travellers – Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) isn’t leaving you stranded.

They’ve devised a contingency plan to make any transit planner proud.

The only way to reach Terminal 2 during these VIP hours? Hop on the KLIA Transit from Terminal 1 like you’re in some airport-themed treasure hunt.

For the road warriors who insist on driving, MAHB’s got your back with an alternative route.

Smart Detours & Digital Updates: Your Travel Companion

Take the ELITE Highway (E6), bail at Serenia Toll, cruise through Kota Warisan’s mosque roundabout, zip down KLIA 1 road, swing by Charterfield roundabout, and voilà – you’re at Terminal 1.

The announcement has sparked a flurry of concerns on social media platforms, with many travellers expressing confusion about their travel arrangements.

Meanwhile, in a proactive move to ensure smooth travels, AirAsia takes the lead in passenger care.

The airline will send comprehensive email updates and SMS push notifications to affected guests, complete with detailed instructions on alternative arrangements and recommended arrival times during the closure periods.

Maknanya 15 April tu parking klia2 tutup sepenuhnya on that day or tutup masa 6-7pm je?



I’m so confused. Esok nak gerak sana, risau tak boleh park 😭 https://t.co/0OH3CLk5yq — Ainaa Khairina (@AinaaKhairina) April 14, 2025

