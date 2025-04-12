[Watch] Rat Caught Feasting On The Counter At Popular Mamak Joint In Mahkota Cheras

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A viral video showing rats running wild on food counters has exposed serious health violations at a well-known mamak restaurant near AmBank in Mahkota Cheras, Kuala Lumpur.

The stomach-turning footage shows a rodent freely helping itself to food items on the counters during business hours.

The timing couldn’t be worse – several customers have posted that they had just eaten there hours before discovering the video.

“I just came home from eating at that restaurant 😭😭😭,” one horrified diner wrote on social media.

Rat Video Adds to Mamak Shutdown Wave

Commenters said local authorities, including Majlis Perbandaran Kajang (MPK), have been alerted to the situation.

This comes as several other mamak restaurants in the Mahkota Cheras and Sungai Long areas were shut down for health violations in recent years.

Regular customers are now calling for the restaurant’s closure, with many vowing to boycott the establishment.

“Needs to be closed… whole place needs to be cleaned,” wrote one former patron.

