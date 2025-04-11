Woman Loses Nearly RM440,000 After Surrendering ATM Card To Fake Police Officer

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The life savings of a 62-year-old woman vanished in what began as an ordinary January morning in Kulai, Johor.

A phone call shattered her peace when a voice on the other end claimed to be a police officer from Miri, Sarawak.

The caller delivered shocking news: the woman’s phone number had been linked to money laundering activities.

The deception deepened as the call was smoothly transferred to a man identifying himself as Sergeant Hafiz, supposedly from the prestigious Bukit Aman Police Headquarters.

He questioned the woman and delivered what seemed like an official directive: she needed to report to Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) and surrender her assets to prove her innocence.

Fraudulent Transfer Scheme Unfolds

What followed was a calculated scheme that would cost her dearly. Four days later, on 24 January, the same “Sergeant Hafiz” reached out again.

This time, his instructions were specific: open two new bank accounts and transfer every ringgit of her savings into them and she complied, believing it to be legitimate police orders.

The final step in this elaborate scheme required her to leave her ATM card outside her house fence, where supposed “BNM officials” would retrieve it.

Acting on the scammer’s instructions, she not only transferred her hard-earned savings but also left her ATM card as directed.

Family Uncovers Six-Figure Loss

The heartbreaking discovery came only when her children later checked their mother’s accounts.

By then, it was too late – the money had been methodically transferred to the new accounts and withdrawn by unknown perpetrators.

The true magnitude of the deception emerged: RM439,444 – her entire savings – had vanished into accounts belonging to strangers.

Kulai District Police Chief ACP Tan Seng Lee confirmed the incident through a press release.

Police Issue Public Safety Advisory

Police are investigating the case under Section 420 of the Penal Code (Fraud).

The public are advised to remain calm and immediately hang up if they receive calls from individuals claiming to be law enforcement officials.

Tan also emphasized that law enforcement agencies never transfer calls to other government departments during conversations, and all official government matters are handled at their offices, not over the phone.

Never provide personal information to strangers. If you find yourself becoming a victim, immediately report to the nearest police station or call the 997 hotline to block all suspicious bank transactions.

