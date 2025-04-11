Love Your Wife And Prosper: Penang Doctor’s RM11.77 Million Jackpot Win

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A general practitioner from Penang struck luck on March 29th, winning the Sports Toto jackpot after celebrating his wedding anniversary.

From the total prize pool of nearly RM12 million, he happily took home a prize worth almost RM11.77 million.

The 53-year-old winner revealed that his winning number combination – “4486 and 5704” – came from the receipt number of the candlelight dinner bill while celebrating his wedding anniversary with his wife.

These pretty numbers caught my attention after I paid my bill for our candlelight dinner. I truly understand now why the Cantonese has a saying that if you love your wife, you will become rich

Doctor to Split Jackpot Between Siblings and Children

The winner, who came to claim the prize with his wife, also thanked Sports Toto for giving them such a wonderful wedding anniversary gift.

Because he played using a system bet, he won additional prizes totalling RM336 and the jackpot prize of RM11,768,682.70.

The doctor plans to share part of the winnings with his siblings while saving the rest to cover his children’s future expenses.

Separately, another winner from Sarawak won the remaining jackpot prize of RM219,975.30 using the i-System betting method.

The i-System allows you to cover all combinations of 4D Straight bets by choosing a minimum of 10 sets of numbers and a maximum of 20 sets.

Parts of this story have been sourced from China Press.

