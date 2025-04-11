Johor DAP Youth Treasurer Found Dead In Car, Confided To Family About Debts

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A 34-year-old real estate agent and treasurer of Johor DAP Socialist Youth (DAPSY) was found dead in Melaka following mounting financial pressures.

Toh Wen Hui was found unresponsive in his car outside a hotel in Ayer Keroh on Wednesday (9 April) evening.

According to police investigations, the deceased is believed to have contemplated suicide due to his inability to repay a customer’s money amounting to RM700,000, despite his family having already settled RM200,000 of the debt.

Police have ruled out criminal elements and classified the case as sudden death.

Following news of his death, the Johor DAPSY and Bakri MP Tan Hong Pin, among others, expressed their condolences on Facebook.

Tan described him as always optimistic, cheerful, passionate and filled with positive energy.

Thank you for leaving us with warmth and light in your brief lifetime. You touched everyone around you with your actions, quietly contributing your strength to society.

Family Located Car Through Tracking

The final chapter begins with a distressing phone call to his mother from a hotel in Negeri Sembilan, where he confides his struggles with the debt and expresses thoughts of ending his life.

Concerned for their son’s well-being, the family initiated a desperate search using tracking technology to locate his car.

Upon discovering its location in Melaka, they quickly contacted relatives in the area to investigate.

Melaka Tengah District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Christopher Patit, said that they received information from a woman who was the victim’s cousin after they had tracked the location of the victim’s vehicle.

At 10:37 PM, the Fire and Rescue Department received an urgent report about someone locked inside a vehicle.

A team of six firefighters was immediately dispatched to the scene, where they found Toh trapped inside.

Despite their swift response and successful opening of the car door, medical personnel could only confirm what the family had feared most – Toh had already passed away.

A four-day funeral service is being held at Nirvana Memorial Center in Skudai, Johor, to honour his memory and allow the community to pay their final respects.

Parts of this story have been sourced from Sinar Harian.

If you need help or someone to talk to, here’s a list of helplines:

Mental Health Psychosocial Support Service

Tel: 03-2935 9935 or 014-322 3392

Talian Kasih

Tel: 15999 or Whatsapp 019-2615999

Befrienders KL

Tel: 03-7627 2929

Website: www.befrienders.org.my/centre-in-malaysia

Talian Buddy Bear (For children, toll-free, 6pm-12am)

Tel: 1800-18-BEAR or 1800-18-2327

FB Messenger: buddybear.humankind

MySejahtera Digital Healthcare

In the app, click on ‘MyMinda.’

