[Watch] Super Glue Sabotage Over Residential Parking In Klang

A viral Facebook video is making rounds in Malaysian social media.

It shows the aftermath of a bizarre car vandalism in Klang, Selangor, where someone decided to wage parking war with superglue.

The sticky situation started when the victim discovered his tourist van had been tampered with.

The perpetrator had pulled off the oldest trick in the vandal’s playbook – jamming super glue into the keyhole, effectively turning the owner’s key into a useless piece of metal.

A police report was filed at the Pandamaran police station.

In the viral video, the victim narrates the discovery, showing close-up shots of the damaged lock while explaining how the vandal had stuffed the keyhole with super glue.

Look at the keyhole; they also put super glue in it.

A Public Space, A Private War

The footage reveals a methodical attack on the vehicle, with the victim pointing out how the perpetrator had systematically applied superglue to multiple parts of the van.

The vandal also used adhesive to target every window, broke both side mirrors, and even glued the windshield wipers.

So uncivilized. Who could be so heartless? My car mirrors have been super-glued six times now.

While the victim suspects his neighbours, no formal charges have been filed, and the perpetrator remains officially unidentified.

According to the victim, the neighbours told him they had been using the parking space “for a long time” and felt entitled to it despite it being legal public street parking.

Their sense of ownership apparently turned hostile when the victim began parking there.

Such incidents, while extreme, highlight the urgent need for better parking solutions in Malaysian cities, where the car-dependent culture clashes with limited infrastructure.

aku yg lemah bab parking pon terpaksa pandai reverse parking sbb susah nk kluar rumah. lpstuhh dgn jiran parking kt tepi jalan rumah dia. bertahun2 menyusahkan org dari bapk smpi anak. family aku ni malas caril gaduh je. hmmm

