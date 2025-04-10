[Watch] Busted Again: Singapore BMW Driver Caught Stealing Subsidized Petrol In Malaysia

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In yet another case of Singaporeans trying to game Malaysia’s fuel subsidy system, a BMW driver with Singapore plates got caught red-handed at a Johor Bahru petrol station yesterday.

The incident, which went viral after being captured on another car’s dash cam, shows precisely why Malaysian petrol station workers have become increasingly vigilant about these subsidy thieves.

The drama unfolded around 4 PM at a Tebrau petrol station, where the black BMW was spotted attempting to pump RON95 – Malaysia’s subsidized fuel strictly reserved for locals.

But the attendant wasn’t having any of it. In a move that’s becoming all too familiar at Malaysian petrol stations, they sprinted over and yanked the pump right out, shutting down the operation before it could go any further.

Repeat Offenders: The Never-Ending Saga of Singapore’s RON95 Raiders

This isn’t just another isolated incident – it’s part of an ongoing pattern that’s been frustrating Malaysian authorities and citizens alike.

Time and again, Singaporean drivers have been caught trying to snag Malaysia’s subsidized RON95, despite clear laws restricting it to Malaysian citizens only.

The video, shared on the “ROADS.sg” Facebook group, shows a brief exchange between the attendant and the driver, though what was said remains a mystery.

But social media users were quick to praise the attendant’s no-nonsense approach – no lengthy arguments, just swift action.

“These incidents are getting old,” one commenter noted.

Every other week, there’s another Singaporean driver trying to save a few bucks at Malaysia’s expense.

The irony isn’t lost on many observers – Singapore, a nation that prides itself on its low crime rates and strict law enforcement, seems to have citizens who don’t think twice about committing subsidy theft across the Causeway.

Orang Singapore tak curi laptop dalam kedai kopi, mereka cuma curi petrol bersubsidi di negara jiran je. https://t.co/sHc7cGB0mv — DarthDomo \|°▿▿▿▿°|/ (@KiryuuKuzuryu) July 24, 2024

