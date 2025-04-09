[Watch] This Piece Of Malaysian Wood Costs More Than Your Car (And Maybe Your House)

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A viral TikTok has everyone losing their minds over a chunk of wood that costs a whopping USD70,000 (RM325,000) – yeah, you read that right.

This single piece of agarwood (gaharu) costs more than what most Malaysians spend on their family cars in a decade.

In the video that’s breaking the internet, @scentisphere shows off what looks like an ordinary piece of wood.

Plot twist: it’s Malaysian Agarwood (or Oud, if you want to sound fancy at your next dinner party), and it’s basically the Rolls-Royce of trees.

This isn’t just some overpriced lumber or your IKEA furniture material.

When the shop owner breaks down the numbers, they explain that after days of cooking this bad boy down, you get about 300 grams of liquid gold – literally, because luxury perfume brands are fighting each other to get their hands on it.



Why’s Everyone Going Nuts Over Glorified Tree Sap?

Think of it like finding a winning lottery ticket in tree form.

Not every tree gets the magic touch – it’s like nature’s version of being struck by lightning while holding a winning Sports Toto jackpot ticket.

The perfume industry is going absolutely bonkers over this, and the market is expected to hit astronomical heights by the end of 2025.

Agarwood, also known as the Wood of the Gods, has a highly variable market price, influenced by whether it’s natural (wild) or cultivated.

For the chips alone, prices range from USD 4,500 (RM20,205) to a mind-blowing USD 45,000 (RM202,050) per kilogram.

It gets even crazier when we talk about pure oil: one litre of pure-grade agarwood oil can sell anywhere from USD10,000 (RM44,900) to USD40,000 (RM179,600).

The stuff’s getting rarer by the day, and sustainability concerns are making it even more precious—it’s like the cryptocurrency of the fragrance world, except you can actually smell it.

We’ve Got Plenty Of Agarwood In Our Backyard

Malaysia boasts approximately 2,000 hectares of agarwood tree plantations, focusing on cultivating agarwood through specific growing techniques.

In Karak, Pahang, there’s this massive green wonderland with about 3,000 of these precious agarwood trees just doing their thing.

But that’s just the warm-up act.

The real showstopper is in Gopeng, Perak, where they’ve got this place called HOGA Gaharu Tea Valley.

We’re talking about 200,000 trees – not your regular kampung trees, but the fancy Gaharu Gopeng type you can’t find anywhere else in the world.

And they’re doing it all the eco-friendly way.

There are no nasty chemicals, just pure, organic goodness, and the views are stunning.

