[Watch] Indonesian Influencer Invites Malaysians To Visit As Rupiah Plunge Creates Shopping Opportunity

The Indonesian Rupiah has sharply depreciated against the Malaysian Ringgit, falling nearly 600 Rupiah within a year.

An Indonesian influencer, Syifa (@syffnadya), directly states that while this is a golden opportunity for Malaysian tourists, it signals the start of an economic warning for Indonesians.

Her social media video pointed out that as of 8 April, 1 Malaysian Ringgit could be exchanged for up to 3,792 Indonesian Rupiah, compared to less than 3,400 Rupiah in the same period last year.

This shows a shocking depreciation of the Rupiah.

So in just one year, the difference is already close to 600 Rupiah. Don’t say this is a small difference – if you’re exchanging RM10,000, the difference is already close to 6 million Rupiah.

Malaysian Tourists Find Bargains While Indonesians Face Economic Reality

She warns Indonesians not to deceive themselves by saying everything is fine in the country.

It’s a big mistake to think the economy is healthy just because shopping malls are crowded, and homecoming crowds haven’t decreased.

I advise all Indonesians to tighten their belts and reduce spending because we can’t predict if things will worsen.

Syifa also mentioned that this is the perfect time for Malaysian tourists to visit Indonesia and go on shopping sprees.

Although Indonesia’s economy and politics are in poor shape, it’s become a “more for less” tourism paradise.

Southeast Asian Markets Hit Hard: What It Means for Your Wallet

While Indonesian shopping malls may appear busy and Malaysian tourists might see attractive shopping opportunities due to currency differences, market analysts warn that both economies face challenging times ahead.

On Monday (7 April), the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) closed 60.34 points or 4.01% lower at a 19-month low of 1,443.80, indicating a significant sell-off in the market.

FBM KLCI is a stock market index that tracks the performance of the 30 largest companies by market capitalization listed on Bursa Malaysia.

The recent crash wiped out RM93.15 billion in Bursa’s market capitalization, showcasing the impact of the steep sell-off.

Semalam rupiah jatuh paling rendah as stocks fell 8%.

Ringgit pula di 4.50, tidak jauh dari record low sekitar ~4.80 dgn USD. pic.twitter.com/uJxq4Jy0Le — Azha Investing (@azha_investing) April 9, 2025

Southeast Asian Tigers: Wounded but Watching Each Other

Syifa’s warning to Indonesians about “tightening their belts” might well apply to both nations, as the currency and market movements suggest broader regional economic challenges rather than isolated national issues.

The fact that both currencies are showing weakness indicates potential systemic issues affecting Southeast Asian economies as a whole.

Meanwhile, Indonesian financial commentators are quick to point out that Malaysia isn’t exactly sitting pretty either.

The Ringgit has been flirting dangerously with its own demons, hovering at RM4.48 against the US dollar, uncomfortably close to its historical low of around RM4.80.

