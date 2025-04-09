DAP Relief Fund Hits RM883K For Putra Heights Fire Victims In Just One Week

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a remarkable show of public solidarity, DAP Malaysia’s disaster relief fund has reached RM883,134 as of Tuesday (8 April) at 4 p.m., far exceeding initial expectations.

This represents a dramatic increase from the earlier reported figures, demonstrating the Malaysian public’s overwhelming response to the Putra Heights crisis.

The fundraising effort came at a crucial time, as the fire had impacted 145 people in the area, many of whom had to evacuate their homes within a 290-meter radius of the explosion.

Previously, critics argued that since DAP is currently in government, they should utilize public funds rather than relying on donations for such events.

DAP secretary-general and Transport Minister Anthony Loke defended the initiative, urging critics to focus on helping the victims instead of condemning the fundraising efforts.

Some may want to donate only RM50 or RM100. So how do they do that? We started this donation drive because people wanted to help.

Corporate Malaysia Rallies With Multi-Million Ringgit Aid

The substantial amount raised has been complemented by corporate support, including Spanco’s contribution of 55 motorcycles to residents who lost their vehicles in the fire.

This initiative by the vehicle management company aims to help affected residents rebuild their lives after the tragedy, improving their transportation options.

Loke personally oversaw the aid distribution, ensuring the funds and assistance reached the affected families.

Meanwhile, other major companies that had stepped forward:

Berjaya Corporation has committed RM3,000 per family for 300 affected families, totalling nearly RM1 million in aid.

Chery Malaysia contributed RM50,000 to the Putra Heights Mosque, a crucial temporary evacuation centre, and 25 cars as part of a temporary vehicle loan program.

Panasonic Malaysia has provided RM120,000 worth of e-vouchers to benefit 240 affected families.

QSR Brands provided crucial support to the fire victims in Putra Heights by distributing 500 KFC meals and 300 Pizza Hut meals to those in need.

Zus Coffee donated 400 bottles of Buttercreme and Kopitiam Latte.

McDonald’s Malaysia donated 350 burgers.

Tan Chong Motor Holdings (TCMH) and Warisan TC Holdings (WTCH) pledged 30 units of Nissan, GAC Motor, and Renault vehicles for loan.

Carro donated 30 vehicles for temporary use.

