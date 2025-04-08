[Watch] KFC And Pizza Hut Served Up Hope In Putra Heights

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

When the massive gas pipeline blast rocked Putra Heights earlier this month, it left hundreds of families shaken and displaced.

The explosion, which lit up the morning sky, injured 145 people and forced many to abandon their homes.

This week, QSR Brands – the folks behind KFC and Pizza Hut – stepped up to the plate.

They rolled into two relief centres with enough food to feed an army: 500 KFC meals and 300 Pizza Hut meals.

But here’s the cool part – they didn’t just drop off the food and bounce.



More Than Just a Food Drop

The KFC and Pizza Hut crews actually sat down with the families, listening to stories about how they survived that terrifying morning when the Petronas pipeline went up.

These weren’t just quick hello-goodbyes – we’re talking real conversations with people who’d been through hell.

The QSR team met everyone from local families to the big shots from the Welfare Department and the Selangor government.

This wasn’t just another PR stunt—it was the first major food company to show up and do something real for these folks.

When Buckets of Chicken Become Buckets of Hope

The timing was spot-on too.

Just days after His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim walked through the disaster zone, checking out the damage, this team comes with actual help you can eat.

Look, when your world is turned upside down by a massive fire that everyone can see for miles around, sometimes the simple stuff matters most—like a warm meal and somebody willing to listen.

That’s precisely what these KFC and Pizza Hut folks delivered – not just food in boxes, but a reminder that people still show up for each other when things go wrong in Malaysia.

And sometimes, those people carry buckets of chicken and hot pizzas.

Being There When It Matters

This isn’t a one-off thing for QSR Brands either.

They’ve been quietly showing up for Malaysians in crisis for years. Remember the massive floods in Johor? They were there.

During the tough COVID lockdowns? They made sure frontliners got hot meals.

Even during smaller local emergencies, these folks have a track record of rolling up their sleeves and getting involved.

And it’s not just during disasters.

Every festive season, like clockwork, they’re out there making sure joy reaches everyone’s table.

