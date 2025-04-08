UTM Student’s Silent Struggle Ends in Penang Bridge Tragedy

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A bright young life ended tragically when 23-year-old Kang Hao Rong (transliteration) from Raub, Pahang, jumped from the Penang Bridge, reportedly overwhelmed by academic pressures.

The third-year Electronic Engineering student at Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) had his whole future ahead of him—an internship in July and graduation planned for next year.

He was always smiling and cheerful, and his father, Kang Shi Quan (transliteration), shared.

Father and son shared a simple morning ritual two days before the incident—getting breakfast together.

Nothing seemed amiss.

Silent Struggles: A Father’s Heartbreaking Revelations

But beneath that cheerful exterior, a silent struggle was brewing.

The young man had confided in his father about his internship worries – companies were demanding extracurricular activities he didn’t have.

My son did tell me that while applying for internships online, all companies required extracurricular activities among other conditions. He expressed concern about not being able to meet these requirements as he hadn’t participated in such activities and worried this might affect his graduation.

The painful irony wasn’t lost on the 51-year-old plantation owner, who bought his son a new Proton IRIZ last July to make his life easier.

He was such a brilliant student – his STPM results were excellent, the father remembered, struggling to understand how academic pressure could push his child to such extremes.

The son was very introverted – he kept everything inside, the grieving father reflected in an interview with Sin Chew.

This tragedy adds to the alarming statistics of similar incidents at Penang Bridge, where authorities have recorded 45 emergency calls related to suicide attempts in just the past two years.

Saya selalu memancing seorang diri di bawah jambatan pulau pinang . Kawasan ni sangat popular utk kaki pancing paling best mancing waktu malam untuk target ikan besar.. Ramai yang tahu tempat ni orang terjun bun*h diri.. pic.twitter.com/YTny9DbsEK — X Files: Horror & Misteri (@xfileshorror11) February 20, 2024

Discovery and Final Arrangements

At 6 AM on Sunday (6 April), police found an empty car on Penang Bridge.

The engine was still running, and the lights were still on.

Inside, they found ID cards and bank cards that told them who the car belonged to.

The victim’s sister, who works at an electronics company in Penang, is now handling all the painful paperwork and arrangements – a task no sister should have to do.

The heartbroken family gathered at the bridge yesterday morning at 9:30 (7 April).

Following Chinese traditions, they held a soul-calling ceremony – their last attempt to connect with their loved ones.

A prayer ceremony will be held today (8 April), followed by the funeral and cremation the day after.

If you need help or someone to talk to, here’s a list of helplines:

Mental Health Psychosocial Support Service

Tel: 03-2935 9935 or 014-322 3392

Talian Kasih

Tel: 15999 or Whatsapp 019-2615999

Befrienders KL

Tel: 03-7627 2929

Website: www.befrienders.org.my/centre-in-malaysia

Talian Buddy Bear (For children, toll-free, 6pm-12am)

Tel: 1800-18-BEAR or 1800-18-2327

FB Messenger: buddybear.humankind

MySejahtera Digital Healthcare

In the app, click on ‘MyMinda.’

