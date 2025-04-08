Good News For Putra Heights Blast Victims: Your Car Insurance Has Your Back (No Special Perils Required)

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Car owners affected by the Putra Heights gas explosion can breathe a small sigh of relief—their standard car insurance policy should cover the damage, even without special perils coverage.

Here’s the deal: Since the 1 April explosion was technically caused by human factors rather than Mother Nature throwing a tantrum, it falls under regular “Own Damage” claims.

“Think of it like a regular traffic accident with much more paperwork,” a general insurance agent, who spoke to TRP anonymously, explained.

The agent corroborated the sharing of a Facebook user, Ini Mimin Hera Lah: the process is straightforward: file a police report, take your car to a panel workshop, and let the insurance adjusters do their thing.

If your car looks more like modern art now, and repairs cost more than 75% of your coverage, the insurance company might declare it a total loss.

The Fine Print: What Happens to Your Car Insurance After the Blast

But here’s the catch (because there’s always a catch): your precious No-Claim Discount (NCD) will drop to zero faster than an influencer’s credibility at the evacuation centre.

Yes, even though this definitely wasn’t your fault.

For those wondering about the fine print, you have two options if your car is severely damaged.

Either take the Actual total loss (ATL) settlement (where the insurance company pays off your loan and hands you whatever’s left) or go for Beyond Economic Repair (BER), where they’ll fix your car up to the insured amount and you cover the rest.

This clarification comes amid a flurry of misinformation from social media influencers who wrongly claimed victims couldn’t file claims without special perils coverage.

Corporate Heroes Step In As Residents Wait For Claims

Pro tip: Don’t cheap out on the coverage amount when shopping for car insurance.

As one adjuster said, “The market value isn’t just a suggestion—it’s your safety net when things blow up.”

The bottom line? While nothing can undo the chaos of having your car barbecued by an underground explosion during Hari Raya, at least your insurance policy isn’t adding to the headache.

Meanwhile, several companies have stepped up to help affected residents stay mobile. Carro Malaysia, Tan Chong Group, and Chery Malaysia have offered complimentary loan cars to those whose vehicles were damaged in the blast, demonstrating corporate solidarity during this challenging time.

#fyp #malaysia #selangor ♬ Tragedy – Oleg Kirilkov @ngszehan Sebanyak 25 kereta Chery kini telah diserahkan kepada mangsa letupan gas untuk kegunaan sementara pagi tadi. Dengan sesi persekolahan dan kerja yang bakal bermula minggu hadapan, penyerahan kereta ini tepat pada masanya untuk membantu mangsa menghadapi kesukaran pengangkutan. Kereta lain akan diserahkan dalam tempoh dua-tiga hari akan datang sebagai tanda solidariti bersama rakyat yang terkesan. #putraheights

READ MORE: Influencers And Journalists Get The Boot From Putra Heights Disaster Shelter As Privacy Concerns Mount

READ MORE: The Mystery Contractor: Putra Height Gas Explosion Has More Questions Than Answers

READ MORE: “I Lost Everything But My T-Shirt” – Inside The Putra Heights Explosion, And The Scammers Who Stole The Story

READ MORE: RM6.7 Million Mansion Near Putra Heights Gas Explosion Site Starts Bidding At RM3.33 Million

READ MORE: [Watch] Paradise Lost: When Putra Heights’ Suburban Dreams Meet Industrial Nightmares

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.