7-Year-Old Girl Dies After Being Ejected From Car In Rainy Highway Crash

A 31-year-old housewife was driving with her husband and two daughters on the East Coast Expressway when their car reportedly lost control due to wet road conditions.

The vehicle crashed into a road barrier, causing her seven-year-old daughter in the back seat to be ejected from the car.

Nurul Lara Maisarah Mohd. Hafiz collided with the windshield of an oncoming car in the opposite lane, resulting in immediate death.

Maran police chief Superintendent Wong Kim Wai said that around 1:40 PM, the police received a report about a traffic accident involving two cars at KM147.3 of the East Coast Expressway.

Initial investigations revealed that at the time of the incident, a car driven by the 31-year-old woman, carrying her 39-year-old husband and two daughters aged nine and seven, was travelling from Kuala Lumpur towards their home in Kuantan.

Upon reaching the accident location, the car lost control due to the wet road conditions and crashed into the right-side barrier.

Due to the severe impact, the child in the back seat was ejected from the vehicle and flew into the opposite lane, colliding with the windshield of an oncoming car, resulting in immediate death.

Wong added that while the female driver and her husband were uninjured, their nine-year-old daughter and three occupants of the other vehicle sustained minor injuries and are currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

According to preliminary investigations, the accident occurred because the 31-year-old driver failed to maintain control of the vehicle.

Police are investigating the case under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Life-Saving Measures: Child Car Seats Could Cut Death Risk by 71%

This heartbreaking loss didn’t have to happen – just like holding your child’s hand when crossing the road, buckling them up should be second nature.

Think of it this way: would you let your child play on a balcony without railings?

That’s exactly what happens when kids ride without proper car seats or seatbelts. A properly fitted car seat acts like a protective hug, reduce the risk of death by 71% for infants and 54% for toddlers.

It doesn’t matter if you’re just driving to the corner store or heading on a long journey – that one time you think “it’s just a short trip” could be the one time you wish you hadn’t taken that chance.

Your child’s life is worth more than the minor inconvenience of strapping them in properly – don’t wait for tragedy to strike to learn this lesson.

Parts of this story have been sourced from Utusan Malaysia.

