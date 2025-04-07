Woman Finds Lizard In Noodles, Gets Dismissive Response When Seeking Explanation

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A woman in Tawau, Sabah, complained that she was shocked to discover a lizard’s head in her bowl while enjoying her breakfast.

Feeling nauseous, she demanded an explanation from the restaurant staff.

However, instead of apologizing, the staff deflected responsibility and coldly responded: “You can pay if you want to, or don’t pay if you don’t want to.”

When she mentioned reporting the incident to the Health Department, the staff dismissively replied, “I know, go ahead!” leaving her furious.

The restaurant staff also claimed the lizard had fallen into the bowl from above.

She questioned this explanation, saying, “How could it have fallen in? Look at the lizard’s body – it’s been cooked through!”

Confrontation at the Counter: ‘Pay If You Want To

Subsequently, multiple staff members began shifting blame among themselves.

When she requested to speak with the person in charge, she was told, “The boss is in the hospital,” leaving her angry and helpless.

The complainant explained that she did not want to disturb other customers dining in the restaurant, so she handled the matter discreetly at the counter.

However, she was shocked by the cashier’s cold attitude. “When I went to the counter, the cashier immediately handed me the bill.”

When she questioned why she should pay for problematic food, the cashier casually responded, “You can pay if you want to, or don’t pay if you don’t want to,” leaving her bewildered.

What does that mean? Do you think I can’t afford to pay, or are you suggesting I deliberately planted the gecko to defame you?

Taking Action: Beyond the Restaurant Dispute

This series of cold, unapologetic responses left the complainant feeling angry and helpless.

She stated, “I really can’t accept this. The whole experience has left a shadow in my heart. I’m truly amazed by their service attitude.”

While this incident is undoubtedly distressing for the customer, and food safety concerns should always be taken seriously, it’s worth noting that this account represents one perspective of the events.

Nevertheless, the reported lack of professional response to a serious food safety complaint, if accurate, is concerning.

You can report dirty food or unhygienic food practices in Malaysia by contacting local authorities or the State Health Department directly.

READ MORE: Empire Sushi Swiftly Deep Cleans Sunway Outlet After Cockroach Seen Crawling In Food Display

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.