[Watch] Visually Impaired Man’s 21km Journey At KLCC Park, Illuminates The Power of Faith and Community

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In the pre-dawn stillness of Kuala Lumpur on Hari Raya, when most were still in their beds, Daniel Foo began a journey to inspire a community and to raise funds for his church.

At 6 AM, despite the morning rain pattering around him, he took his first confident step into what would become a powerful testament to human potential around the iconic KLCC Park.

Diagnosed with Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) at just nine years old, Foo first experienced night blindness that would eventually progress to severe vision loss.

You know what’s amazing about this “Vision Walk”? While Foo can’t see with his eyes, he showed us a kind of courage that many people who can see might shy away from.

Steps of Faith: When Heart Sees What Eyes Cannot

Those 21 kilometers weren’t just any ordinary distance – they were proof that seeing with your heart can be more powerful than seeing with your eyes.

Each step around the park’s familiar paths in the shadow of the majestic Petronas Twin Towers was a declaration that true vision resides in the heart, not just the eyes.

“Every step was a reminder that with God’s strength, nothing is impossible,” Foo told TRP, his voice carrying the quiet confidence of someone who had just redefined what was possible.

His unique way of experiencing the world became a beacon of inspiration for others.

Guides Who Made Vision Reality

Behind this remarkable achievement stood Xavier Arockia and his wife Hannah – friends who, though hardly marathon runners themselves, volunteered to be part of this extraordinary journey.

Their dedication transformed what many might have deemed challenging into reality, as they went beyond standard route mapping with meticulous planning.

Through a symphony of verbal cues and guidance, they transformed the urban park’s landscape into a navigable journey for Foo.

Their voices became his compass, their dedication, and their steadfast support.

Without his friends’ help, this walk would have remained just a dream, Foo reflected.

Xavier and Hannah didn’t just focus on training – they made running at KLCC Park less daunting by breaking down the long distances into simple, manageable goals that beginners could understand.

Throughout the journey, a dedicated circle of friends also took turns to accompany Foo, including experienced marathoners who shared their expertise and encouragement, creating a rotating support system that ensured he was never alone in his pursuit.

Faith Transforms Challenge into Triumph

The rain that morning could have stopped many people, but it became part of something beautiful – showing us that even nature can’t stop someone who truly believes.

Like the story of David who faced the giant Goliath against all odds, Foo showed us that winning isn’t just about being strong – it’s about having faith that moves mountains.

As people keep giving to help build the church, Foo’s achievement has grown into something bigger than just one person’s success.

It teaches us that seeing doesn’t just happen with our eyes – it happens when we believe in our hearts and trust in something bigger than ourselves.

Foo might have finished his run around KLCC Park, but the lesson keeps touching hearts across Kuala Lumpur: real vision isn’t about what we can see with our eyes, but what we know is possible when we believe.

Every step he took around that park tells us something special – that when we have faith, good friends by our side, and a spirit that won’t give up, we can find our way through any challenge life puts in front of us.

READ MORE: Blind Advocate To Journey 21km Unassisted In Inspiring Vision Walk

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.