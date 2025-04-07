[Watch] Sisters’ Car Flips After SUV Driver’s Highway Bullying On North–South Expressway

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Three sisters were heading home when an SUV drove dangerously close to their vehicle, causing them to panic and lose control, resulting in their Renault Kangoo overturning.

According to a dashcam video circulating online, a black SUV overtook in the fast lane and then brake-checked a car already yielding to the middle lane, causing the three sisters’ vehicle to lose control, overturn, and ultimately crash into the roadside barrier.

After the footage was exposed, it led to outrage among the public, who condemned the SUV driver’s “road bullying” behaviour, stating that the driver intentionally endangered others.

Many called for authorities to track down the SUV driver.

The video, shared by the TikTok account @mairaperodua, shows that the incident occurred around 10:35 PM on the North-South Highway near Lenggeng, Negeri Sembilan.

Police Detail Chain of Events in Sisters’ Highway Ordeal

Deputy Superintendent Azmi Ali, acting chief of the Lenggeng Police District, stated that police have located the video’s owner, who will assist with investigations at police headquarters.

He indicated that preliminary investigations revealed the accident involved a Renault Kangoo driven by one of the three sisters, who was travelling home from Pontian, Johor, to Gombak, Selangor.

The Renault Kangoo van shows significant damage, particularly to its side windows, which are shattered.(Pix: Facebook/info.semasa)

In the incident, a public university student was driving her mother’s car with her two sisters, aged 18 and 22.

At the time, the driver moved from the right lane to the middle lane but suddenly noticed an SUV approaching too closely from the right rear. She immediately turned the steering wheel, causing the vehicle to lose control and overturn on the road shoulder.

Azmi further stated that the driver and front passenger were uninjured in the accident.

Still, the rear passenger suffered head injuries and was taken to Hospital Tuanku Ja’afar (HTJ) in Seremban for further treatment.

