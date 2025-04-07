[Watch] Passenger Faces Charges After Attempting To Open Emergency Exit At 30,000 Feet On AirAsia X KL-Sydney Flight

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A 46-year-old Jordanian national is facing serious charges after allegedly attempting to breach emergency exits during an AirAsia flight to Sydney, Australia.

The incident, which unfolded on flight D7220 from Kuala Lumpur, prompted the Australian Federal Police to respond immediately upon the aircraft’s arrival last Saturday evening (5 April).

According to authorities, the situation escalated when the passenger reportedly made not one but two attempts to open emergency exits during the international flight.

After his initial attempt at the rear door was thwarted, airline staff relocated him to the aircraft’s midsection – only to allegedly witness a second attempt at another emergency exit.

The situation came to a head when crew members and fellow passengers were forced to restrain the individual, during which a crew member was allegedly assaulted.

The Australian Federal Police (AFP) has since levied two serious charges against the man: endangering aircraft safety and crew member assault – each carrying potential 10-year prison sentences.

Airlines Under Pressure: Latest Incident Adds to Growing Aviation Security Concerns

Detective Acting Superintendent Davina Copelin of the AFP emphasized the gravity of the situation, noting that such behaviour poses catastrophic risks to everyone onboard.

The agency maintains a zero-tolerance stance toward in-flight misconduct, particularly actions threatening passenger safety.

The accused is scheduled for his day in court at a local court, where he’ll face charges that could significantly impact his future.

AirAsia has acknowledged the incident, though further details remain under wraps as the case moves through the legal system.

“Our cabin crew…took all necessary steps to ensure the safety of everyone on board. At no time was the safety of guests or crew compromised,” an AirAsia spokesperson was quoted by Australian media.

This incident joins a growing list of in-flight disruptions that have plagued commercial aviation in recent times, highlighting the ongoing challenges airlines face in maintaining cabin safety and security.

Parts of this story have been sourced from 9news.

