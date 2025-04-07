Panasonic Offers RM500 Vouchers to Putra Heights Fire Victims – 240 Families Can Claim Free Appliances

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

When it rains, it pours – but sometimes help comes in unexpected packages.

Panasonic proves that every cloud has a silver lining for the hundreds of families who weathered the recent Putra Heights gas pipeline firestorm.

The electronics giant is extending RM500 vouchers to each affected household, which is RM120,000 worth of relief, served with a side of hope and a dash of practical thinking.

The brass tacks:

Redeemable at store.apac.panasonic.com/my

RM500 e-voucher per family

240 households can benefit

Pick any Panasonic product your heart desires

Valid till December 31, 2025 (Rome wasn’t built in a day, after all)

Call the Selangor State Executive’s Office at 016-477 5099 (Ru Xuan)

Register online: bit.ly/baucarpanasonic

When Help Meets Hope

“To everything, there is a season,” as they say, and now’s the season for rebuilding.

Whether you need a rice cooker to feed the family or a fan to keep your cool, Panasonic’s throwing you a rope.

No jumping through hoops, no moving mountains – just straight-up help when you need it most.

The company isn’t going it alone in this mission of mercy. They’ve joined forces with the Selangor State Government and State Executive Councillor Ng Sze Han, proving that many hands make light work (and lighter hearts).

If you’re one of the affected families, don’t let this ship sail without you.

Please spread the word to your neighbours too; after all, we’re all in the same boat.

Corporate Malaysia Answers the Call

Panasonic joins an impressive roster of corporate champions who’ve stepped up to the plate.

Carro has provided 30 cars for the temporary use of victims affected by the Putra Heights gas pipeline blast, while Chery Malaysia is offering 50 vehicles.

Mydin, Malaysia’s homegrown retail giant, has provided essential supplies, while automotive manufacturer Chery has rolled out its own support program.

Cuckoo has brought their expertise to the relief efforts, and Allianz has demonstrated that insurance companies can indeed be guardian angels in times of crisis.

McDonald’s Malaysia has also shown their solidarity by visiting the Putra Heights Mosque Relief Center (PPS Masjid Putra Heights), providing 350 meals to hundreds of victims and authorities handling the gas pipe explosion incident.

This collective corporate response shows that when disaster strikes, Malaysian businesses don’t just watch from the sidelines – they get their hands dirty in the trenches of community recovery.

BIG Pharmacy is offering RM50 cash vouchers for daily necessities and medicines to residents affected by the gas pipe explosion in Putra Heights, redeemable at selected outlets until 30 April. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Insurance companies, including Allianz, have established dedicated counters at relief centers to expedite claims processing for Putra Heights gas explosion victims, demonstrating their commitment to swift assistance during this crisis. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Cuckoo has deployed water dispensers at relief centres, providing essential clean drinking water access to those affected by the Putra Heights gas pipe explosion. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

RapidKL has joined the relief effort by providing shuttle vans to transport affected victims, ensuring they have reliable mobility during this challenging time. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

