“I Lost Everything But My T-Shirt” – Inside The Putra Heights Explosion, And The Scammers Who Stole The Story

Scammers are actively exploiting a recent gas explosion incident in Putra Heights to defraud unsuspecting donors.

The fraudulent scheme has been exposed after one of the victims, Elizabeth Mae, issued a public warning about the unauthorized use of her content.

The scammer, operating under the alias “Kepong Dude” (Bob Chris), has crafted an elaborate story claiming to be a gas explosion victim.

The fraudulent post describes a harrowing incident that allegedly occurred around 8:00 AM, detailing how the supposed victim escaped with only a T-shirt.

Emotional Manipulation and Fake Fundraising Claims

The narrative includes emotionally charged elements, such as descriptions of intense heat waves from the explosion and a dramatic account of a mother’s injury while searching for her child.

The post further claims hospitalization and complete loss of personal belongings.

To make the scam appear legitimate, the perpetrators have included multiple photos showing structural damage, accompanied by a QR code for direct financial contributions.

The post also mentions pending official fundraising approval in an attempt to create a sense of legitimacy.

Social media user Leong Jeremiah has also joined in raising awareness, stating in Chinese that “these scammers are extremely malicious, stealing people’s photos and impersonating victims to scam money on social media platforms.”

Everything Was Gone in Minutes: Gas Explosion Victim Details Family’s Ordeal

Mae’s original post details the harrowing morning when her family’s life changed forever.

The explosion occurred around 8 a.m., forcing the anime cosplay fan to flee her home in just an oversized T-shirt after she was awakened by her father’s urgent warnings about fire.

Her mother sustained severe burns after running back toward the flames, believing she had lost her daughter, and remains hospitalized with injuries to her arms, legs, and face.

The account shares deeply personal details of their escape, including the firefighters’ miraculous rescue of their dog, which was later treated at Yeoh Veterinary Clinic and Surgery.

Mae’s account also describes the devastating loss of their home, which inspection teams have declared a “total loss,” and the destruction of two family vehicles.

Most significantly, the youngster lost all her personal belongings, including her entire room’s contents—from clothes and cosplays to her PC, files, merchandise collection, and boothing materials.

