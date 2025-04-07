CUCKOO Malaysia To Raise RM185 Million In KLSE Main Board Listing, RM1.29 Per Share

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Prominent healthy home solutions provider CUCKOO Malaysia, which has established itself as a leading force in Malaysia’s water purification market since its founding in 2014, has announced the official release of its Initial Public Offering (IPO) prospectus.

Applications will close on (Thursday) 10 April, and the expected listing on Bursa Malaysia’s Main Board is on 30 April.

During the prospectus launch, CUCKOO Malaysia’s Non-Independent Executive Director and CEO, Hoe Kian Choon, revealed that with an expected price of RM1.29 per share, the company aims to raise RM184.80 million through the IPO.

Of this amount, approximately RM104.70 million (56.7%) will be allocated for product procurement and rental business expansion, while RM40 million (21.6%) will be used to repay bank loans.

He explained that RM10.60 million (5.7%) of the raised funds will be designated for capital expenditures, and RM10 million (5.4%) will be used to expand operations in Singapore.

Listing-related expenses are estimated at RM19.50 million (10.6%).

CUCKOO is a South Korean home appliance maker headquartered in Yangsan, South Korea.

RHB and Maybank Lead IPO Balloting

The IPO involves issuing 143.28 million new shares, representing 10% of the company’s post-listing share capital.

Balloting is scheduled for 28 April.

According to the prospectus, 28.656 million shares will be available for public subscription through balloting, 14.328 million shares will be allocated to eligible persons and company employees, and the remaining 100.296 million shares will be placed with institutional investors and selected qualified investors.

CUCKOO water dispensers provide vital hydration at Dewan Camelia temporary relief centre in Putra Heights, where residents displaced by the 1 April Petronas gas pipeline explosion have found shelter. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Existing shareholders will sell approximately 222.084 million shares.

Based on the post-listing share capital of 1.4328 billion shares, the company’s market capitalization is expected to reach approximately RM1.84 billion.

RHB Investment Bank is the principal adviser, joint global coordinator, joint bookrunner, managing underwriter, and joint underwriter.

Maybank Investment Bank acts as joint global coordinator, joint bookrunner, and joint underwriter.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.