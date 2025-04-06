[Watch] Community Pathways Over Pipeline Reserves In Subang Jaya: A Closer Look

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

After a gas pipeline fire incident in Putra Heights, attention has turned to existing walkways constructed over gas pipelines in Subang Jaya.

Satellite imagery shows several established walkways connecting neighbourhoods in UEP Subang Jaya (USJ), a major affluent residential township located within the larger area of Subang Jaya.

(Pix: Google Map)

(Pix: Fernando Fong)

The paths feature permanent infrastructure, including paved surfaces, stairs, and handrails.

One such path at USJ3/3M connects USJ3 Park to the Urban Forest Park, serving as a regular route for residents.

Another pathway connecting Jalan USJ13/2 to Jalan USJ17/4 serves as a transit route for students and residents.

The paths, developed over time, have become established access points for the community.

(Pix: Fernando Fong)

Infrastructure Safety Debate Intensifies

Meanwhile, community gardens have emerged along several sections of this corridor, particularly concentrated from Jalan USJ3/2 near Kesas Highway to Jalan USJ3/3L.

Residents maintain these spaces, growing fruit trees, vegetables, and ornamental plants adjacent to the pipeline reserve.

In USJ17, garden plots appear to overlap with gas pipeline reserves, suggesting a need for safety reviews.

(Pix: Fernando Fong)

The 1 April Putra Heights pipeline fire, which triggered widespread evacuations and drew national attention, has led to intense debates about urban planning and infrastructure safety.

In the aftermath, with Putra Heights being a residential township within the broader Subang Jaya area, social media platforms have been flooded with commentary, much of it from individuals who have never lived in the area.

These outside critics have mainly targeted the proximity of gas pipelines to residential zones, but their perspectives sharply contrast with local experiences.

Residents highlighted how the community has safely integrated these infrastructure elements into their daily lives, emphasizing that their neighbourhood’s safety record speaks for itself.

People talk so much shit about the Putra Heights Gas Pipeline, if there was no construction or illegal entry in the Pipeline Proximity, everything would be a good as it was since 1998. You dont even live in Subang Jaya yet had the audacity to judge people buying houses there — ki (@SyaukiAzim) April 5, 2025

